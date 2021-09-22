MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

Trump is seeking damages of no less than $100 million. The reporters named in the suit ― Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russ Buettner ― won a Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for their reporting on Trump and his businesses’ history of tax dodges. Trump never revealed his tax returns during his presidency, breaking precedent and his own campaign pledge.

When asked about the lawsuit, Mary Trump told the Daily Beast her uncle was acting out of desperation.

“I think he is a fucking loser,” she said. “As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

