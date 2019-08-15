Madeleine Albright: 'I Think The Statue Of Liberty Is Weeping'

“My father used to say that when we were in England, people would say, ‘We’re so sorry your country has been taken over by a terrible dictator, you’re welcome here and when are you going home?’ And when we came to the United States, people said, ‘We’re so sorry, you’re country’s been taken over by a terrible system, you’re welcome here and when will you become a citizen?’ And my father said, ‘That’s what made America a different country.’ And now we are forgetting that great history of our country.”