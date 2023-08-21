In my case, these curvy high-rise Madewell jeans are my ride-or-die — and you can get them for $50 off with code UPGRADE for just a few more hours (until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday). Stretchy and comfy, they are the only jeans I can stand to wear in this post-lockdown world in which comfort is key. Plus, they’re the only pants, much less jeans, that I’ve ever found that hug my curves like they were made to. These actually were designed specifically with extra room at the hips and thighs to fit and show off curvy bodies.



Machine-washable and made with soft recycled cotton, these jeans feel good on your body. They’re the kind of denim worth paying full price for, so today’s $50 discount is like a wink from the universe to you.