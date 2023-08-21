Jeans: the quintessential, versatile wardrobe essential you can dress up or down, chill in or dress to kill in. Finding a great pair of denim is verifiable reason to celebrate — and when that pair is steeply discounted? Say no more.
In my case, these curvy high-rise Madewell jeans are my ride-or-die — and you can get them for $50 off with code UPGRADE for just a few more hours (until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday). Stretchy and comfy, they are the only jeans I can stand to wear in this post-lockdown world in which comfort is key. Plus, they’re the only pants, much less jeans, that I’ve ever found that hug my curves like they were made to. These actually were designed specifically with extra room at the hips and thighs to fit and show off curvy bodies.
Machine-washable and made with soft recycled cotton, these jeans feel good on your body. They’re the kind of denim worth paying full price for, so today’s $50 discount is like a wink from the universe to you.
They’re available in classic blue and black washes in petite, tall, standard and plus sizing. Reviewers on Madewell.com love the Madewell Curvy Stovepipe jeans as much as I do. Check out what they have to say:
“Madewell has perfected the curvy fit. The stovepipe cut is between a skinny, which narrows to the ankle, and a vintage, which is straight. These jeans are a classic and trendy look. They look fabulous with a low summer heel and a nice top, with great earrings for date night; or wear with sneakers and a summer tank during the day. I also wore them on a business trip with loafers, a white button-down, and a jacket. These are my new favorites!! A MUST-BUY.” — JEAN20“I am obsessed with the Curvy Stovepipe jeans. The fit is perfect - so comfy I can wear them on a plane or long road trip, but look very nice dressed up. No gapping, no slipping, just a cute flattering fit that finally got me out of decades long skinny jean phase. Keep ’em coming, Madewell!” —“The best jeans ever. More than 10 stars. I just love them.” — SHANTAR