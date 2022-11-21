When it comes to Madewell’s apparel for men and women, you can always expect thoughtful construction combined with classic and eternally stylish designs, each crafted with high-quality materials. If you’ve never indulged in Madwell’s assortment of chic separates and wardrobe staples, now is the perfect time to do it thanks to a generous 40% Black Friday discount that will be automatically applied to your order.

Madewell’s sale runs through Nov. 24 and consists of fan-favorite denim, shoes, loungewear, outerwear, crowd-pleasing gifts, new winter arrivals and much more (with some exceptions on shearling, fine leather goods and jewelry). No membership is required and you only need to apply discount code OHJOY at checkout.

Of course we couldn’t wait to peruse the deals for ourselves and drop some of our absolute favorites in the list below. Keep reading to see our favorite winter-friendly corduroy mini skirt and a cropped puffer vest in a festive plaid print, or just scroll back up to browse the entire marked-down assortment yourself.