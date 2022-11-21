Madewell's 40% Off Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now

Shop discounted denim, shoes, sweaters and other pieces of classic and stylish apparel, for a limited time only.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The<a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fhaydon-coat-in-insuluxe-fabric-NG615.html%3Fdwvar_NG615_color%3DHT1605%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D6" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Haydon peacoat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fhaydon-coat-in-insuluxe-fabric-NG615.html%3Fdwvar_NG615_color%3DHT1605%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D6" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Haydon peacoat</a>,<a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-carina-platform-chelsea-boot-NH199.html%3Fdwvar_NH199_color%3DNA0113%26dwvar_NH199_size%3D5-M%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D27" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Carina platform Chelsea boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-carina-platform-chelsea-boot-NH199.html%3Fdwvar_NH199_color%3DNA0113%26dwvar_NH199_size%3D5-M%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D27" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Carina platform Chelsea boots</a>,<a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fbrushed-otis-pullover-sweater-NI143.html%3Fdwvar_NI143_color%3DHT1937%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D65" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" brushed Otis pullover sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fbrushed-otis-pullover-sweater-NI143.html%3Fdwvar_NI143_color%3DHT1937%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D65" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> brushed Otis pullover sweater</a>, <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-piazza-slouch-shoulder-bag-NI330.html%3Fdwvar_NI330_color%3DGR7795%26dwvar_NI330_size%3DONE%2520S%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D58" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Piazza slouch shoulder bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-piazza-slouch-shoulder-bag-NI330.html%3Fdwvar_NI330_color%3DGR7795%26dwvar_NI330_size%3DONE%2520S%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D58" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Piazza slouch shoulder bag</a> and <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fstimpson-sweater-vest-NH938.html%3Fdwvar_NH938_color%3DHT1576%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D23" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stimpsom sweater vest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=-6377b027e4b0f04daf52717c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fstimpson-sweater-vest-NH938.html%3Fdwvar_NH938_color%3DHT1576%26cgid%3Dwomens-megafolder%23start%3D23" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Stimpsom sweater vest</a>.
Madewell
The Haydon peacoat, Carina platform Chelsea boots, brushed Otis pullover sweater, Piazza slouch shoulder bag and Stimpsom sweater vest.

When it comes to Madewell’s apparel for men and women, you can always expect thoughtful construction combined with classic and eternally stylish designs, each crafted with high-quality materials. If you’ve never indulged in Madwell’s assortment of chic separates and wardrobe staples, now is the perfect time to do it thanks to a generous 40% Black Friday discount that will be automatically applied to your order.

Shop the Madewell Black Friday Sale

Madewell’s sale runs through Nov. 24 and consists of fan-favorite denim, shoes, loungewear, outerwear, crowd-pleasing gifts, new winter arrivals and much more (with some exceptions on shearling, fine leather goods and jewelry). No membership is required and you only need to apply discount code OHJOY at checkout.

Of course we couldn’t wait to peruse the deals for ourselves and drop some of our absolute favorites in the list below. Keep reading to see our favorite winter-friendly corduroy mini skirt and a cropped puffer vest in a festive plaid print, or just scroll back up to browse the entire marked-down assortment yourself.

1
Madewell
Leander lug sole loafers
A chunky sole is added to these classic penny loafers for a modern look. They are made with vachetta leather, boast hand-stitched details and offer a cushioned insole.
$100.80 at Madewell (originally $168)
2
Madewell
Loretto mock neck pullover
This chunky pullover is knit from a lofty textured yarn and features a mock neck with cute balloon sleeves.
$44.70 at Madewell (originally $98)
3
Madewell
Caldwell double-breasted blazer
A fresh take on a traditional blazer, this double-breasted jacket is made from a luxe Italian fabric, features a Lyden plaid print, and offers a non-restrictive and easy-to-layer fit.
$112.80 at Madewell (originally $188)
4
Madewell
Whisper cotton crewneck T-shirt
Madewell's best selling Whisper cotton tee is endlessly pairable and provides a perfectly draped fit as well as a classic stripe pattern for vintage feel.
$14.70 at Madewell (originally $24.50)
5
Madewell
Sherpa quilted bomber jacket
This snuggly bomber jacket features a patchwork print and is made from a repurposed sherpa fabric that also happens to be machine-washable.
$112.80 at Madewell (originally $188)
6
Madewell
Wool-blend sweater dress
This slim-fit sweater dress is made from a soft wool blend and features cloud sleeves, a mock neck and a hemline that falls just above the knee.
$76.80 at Madewell (originally $128)
7
Madewell
Cashmere mock neck pullover
This luxurious long-line tunic is made from recycled cashmere and sustainably sourced wool.
$118.80 at Madewell (originally $198)
8
Madewell
Corduroy straight-leg overalls
Constructed of velvety corduroy with a tiny bit of stretch, these forest green overalls have a straight-legged and relaxed fit.
$106.80 at Madewell (originally $178)
9
Madewell
Vintage wide-leg jeans
These denim staples promise a broken-in feel and combine a high-fitted waist with a wider, straight leg and a cropped hem.
$82.80 at Madewell (originally $138)
10
Madewell
Harlow wide-leg trousers
These perfectly slouchy trousers have a mid-rise fit and are made from a lyocell-linen blend to offer that cool, drapey feel. They are also available in three other neutral colors.
$70.80 at Madewell (originally $118)
11
Madewell
Flannel cropped shacket
This layerable winter essential is made of heavyweight flannel, but has the easy functionality of a classic button-up with a flattering cropped hemline.
$70.80 at Madewell (originally $118)
12
Madewell
Cropped puffer vest
This cozy cloud of a vest is filled with a sustainable down alternative that's exclusive to Madewell. The fit is perfectly cropped and features a bungee-cord adjustable hem.
$68.70 at Madewell (originally $148)
13
Madewell
Sweetheart midi-dress
Perfect for parties or running errands, this pretty mid-length dress has elasticized puff sleeves, a fitted bodice and a flattering sweetheart neckline.
$76.80 at Madewell (originally $128)
14
Madewell
Corduroy mini skirt
This A-line mini skirt features patch front pockets, two slit pockets in the back and an ultra-soft corduroy that pairs perfectly with a cozy sweater and a pair of chunky boots.
$53 at Madewell (originally $88)
15
Madewell
Mid-rise vintage jeans
Designed to have a laid-back fit and the perfect mid rise, these cropped blackwash jeans are made with a structured denim with a hint of stretch. They also happen to be one of Madewell's best selling jeans.
$76.80 at Madewell (originally $128)
16
Madewell
Brushed Otis pullover sweater
This chartreuse sweater is knit from a delightfully soft brushed Italian alpaca-blend yarn and features a relaxed boyfriend fit.
$82.80 at Madewell (originally $138)
17
Madewell
The Piazza shoulder bag
Slouchy, roomy and made from luxuriously soft and sustainable leather, this shoulder bag is perfect for everyday wear and offers a throw-everything-in-and-go function. You can also snag it in light brown and black at a discount.
$88.80 at Madewell (originally $148)
18
Madewell
Carina platform Chelsea boots
Outfitted with a chunky lug sole heel and a cushioned insole, these leather boots are also available in black.
$136.80 at Madewell (originally $228)
19
Madewell
Haydon peacoat
The Haydon coat is woven from Madewell's signature and best selling fabric, a sustainable wool with a touch of cashmere that's naturally water and wind resistant.The slightly oversized fit also makes this a great coat to layer over chunky sweaters in the winter.
$196.80 at Madewell (originally $328)
20
Madewell
Stimpson sweater vest
Made from a wool blend, this chunky sweater vest features a mock neck, cap sleeves and cozy rib knit. It's perfect for throwing on over a button-up or wearing on its own.
$45 at Madewell (originally $75)
