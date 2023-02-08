ShoppingClothingBlack-owned businessBlack History Month 2023

A <a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Flemlemtrade%253B-sea-floral-short-open-back-dress-N7065.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sea floral open back dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Flemlemtrade%253B-sea-floral-short-open-back-dress-N7065.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sea floral open back dress</a>, <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell-x-jade-swimreg%253B-sena-cutout-one-piece-swimsuit-NG178.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="off-the-shoulder one-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell-x-jade-swimreg%253B-sena-cutout-one-piece-swimsuit-NG178.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">off-the-shoulder one-piece</a> and <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Faaks-sinsi-mocha-bag-N5877.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="woven raffia handbag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=63e04615e4b0c2b49ae3be98&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Faaks-sinsi-mocha-bag-N5877.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">woven raffia handbag</a>.
Madewell
A sea floral open back dress, off-the-shoulder one-piece and woven raffia handbag.

Supporting Black-owned businesses is a way to put your money where your values lie while also celebrating Black artistry. Although this practice should be adhered to year round, February’s Black History Month is the perfect time to learn about and give extra love to Black-owned brands.

Madewell, the apparel company known for its sustainable and classic wardrobe staples, curated a special collection of Black-owned labels as part of their Labels We Love program, an initiative that showcases exclusive collaborations and unique finds from around the globe.

Shop Black-owned brands at Madewell

They’ve taken the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a retailer promise to dedicate 15% of shelf space to Black-owned brands in an effort to generate more revenue to Black communities and business owners.

The brands Madewell chose offer a robust lineup of hand-crafted apparel, colorful jewelry, unique home decor and beauty products, many of which feature artisans and traditional craftsmanship from places like Senegal and Ghana. It was difficult to narrow it down to all of our favorites, but you can shop some standouts below and learn a bit more about each brand. Or shop the entire collection from the button above.

A striped halter one-piece
This halter one-piece was made by Lemlem, an activist-founded brand of handwoven clothing and home goods made by local artisans in Africa. It features a flattering silhouette, plunging neckline and a removable belt featuring tibeb, a textile pattern traditional to Ethiopia. It comes in sizes XS-XL.
$250
A cotton plunge-neck dress
Made using methods of traditional African weaving and celebrating classic Ethiopian tibeb designs, this deep plunge dress by Lemlem is perfect as a swimsuit coverup or an effortless dress for summertime. It's currently only available in size XS, however you can find similar styles in a more generous selection of sizes at Madewell.
$375
A pair of chunky gold hoops
Perfectly sized and delightfully chunky, these 18-karat heavily gold-plated earrings are tarnish-resistant and made by Tseat Jewelry.
$60
A woven shoulder bag
Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, a Ghanan-born fashion designer, founded this line of woven handbags that showcase traditional weaving techniques often used by women from Ghana. Made from raffia and leather and lined with linen, this bag has an inner pocket and a securely closing top flap.
$180
A silk linen smock dress
Constructed of a beautiful washed silk linen, this smock dress has special detailing like flutter sleeves, a removable belt and deep side pockets. It's made by New York City-based Yesaet, a made-to-order clothing brand that only chooses responsibly made textiles and works with women artisans in East Ghana. Due to the adjustable belt, this is available in one size.
$460
A Senegalese storage basket
An ideal home decor piece for storing extra pillows, throws or toys, this storage basket from New York City-based Tackussanu Senegal was handwoven by Senegalese artisans using recycled materials like local leather, reused plastic and sweet grass. This special weaving style known as coiling is a Senegal tradition, passed down through generations.
$399
An Egyptian honey body butter
Richly laced with the fragrance of Egyptian honey, this shea and cocoa butter-based body cream was made by Sk+n/Muse, a Black woman-owned company that formulates natural products inspired by the beauty practices of West Africa. It also contains rosehip and avocado for a truly nourishing wear and hydration that last all day.
$35
A Walker Noble Studios desert print
Walker Noble Studios curates accessible art pieces that can easily integrate into any space. This 18-by-24-inch illustration depicts a desert scene at dusk and is printed on museum-grade paper.
$150
An asymmetrical initial necklace
This delicate personalized necklace is made by Bychari, a sustainable handmade jewelry brand based in Los Angeles. In line with the brand's signature minimalism and made with 14-karat gold, this necklace features an initial of your choice and a real diamond. It comes in chain length options of 16 or 18 inches.
$335
Botanical soaking salts
With a sultry aroma of rose geranium, pink peppercorn and plum, these relaxing soaking salts are packed with antioxidant-rich botanicals, powders and hydrating oils like argan seed oil to add a spa-like touch to bathtime. Available in a number of fragrances and formulations, these bath salts are made by Reisfields NYC, a New York-based Black- and queer-owned luxury brand.
$35
A palo santo and sandalwood candle
Also crafted by Reisfields NYC, this hand-poured natural soy wax candle has notes of palo santo and sandalwood. It promises 90-plus hours of burn time and comes in a one-of-a-kind reusable cement vessel.
$68
A cut-out sundress
This brightly colored Lemlem sundress is made using an exclusive in-house print that draws inspiration from geometric African patterns. It's available in women's sizes XS-L.
$425
A pair of statement arch earrings
Handcrafted from polymer clay and resin, these candy-colored earrings are what the designer, NyShayla Williams, says are perfect for the "bold minimalist."
$42
A cream cut-out one-piece
Designed with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a ruched cut-out detail, this cream one-piece is the result of an exclusive Madewell collaboration with Jade Swim, a Black-owned swimwear brand. Available in women's sizes L-XL (it runs small), this sexy suit is lined for light support and has a cheeky backside fit.
$129.99
A sea floral open-back dress
A loose take on the little black dress, this short frock from by Lemlem features a hand-drawn pattern of flowers, coral and sea stars and an open back. You can grab this in women's sizes XS-L.
$375
