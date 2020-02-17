HuffPost Finds

The Best Madewell Items To Snag During Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Lots of brands are up to 40% off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale, including fan-favorite Madewell.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There's a lot of Madewell hiding at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.
Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is finally here and with all the mules, leather looks and prairie girl pieces that are marked down, you might be feeling like you’re missing out on some things that are hiding in the sale.

During the sale, you can score up to 40% off on brands like Free People and Topshop. And there’s one brand in particular that’s a favorite for HuffPost readers to shop for at Nordstrom: Madewell. And luckily, there’s a lot of Madewell on sale at Nordstrom right now.

If you’re a Madewell lover, you want to be quick though: lots of sizes and styles are already selling out.

But we did the hard work for you and found the best top-rated Madewell items that are discounted during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale.

Check out the best Madewell finds hiding in Nordstrom’s Winter Sale:

1
Quilted Liner Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $138, get it now for $83.
2
The Zip-Top Small Transport Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get it now for $101.
3
Easy Crop Pocket Tee
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $27.
4
Lucien Plaid Classic Ex-Boyfriend Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $82, get it now for $49.
5
Texture & Thread Crepe Crossover Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
6
Second Wave Ruffled Drawstring One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $45.
7
Tiger Stripe Silk Midi Slip Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $118, get it now for $71.
8
Ruffle Neck Satin Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $145, get it now for $87.
9
Satin Jacquard Pajama Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $95, get them now for $57.
10
Faux Shearling Trim Coverall Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get it now for $120.
11
Tonal Botanical Ruffle Sleeve Button Front Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $95.
12
Spaced Out Necklace & Earring Set
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $22.
13
Square Neck Long Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it now for $70.
14
Zip Top Transport Leather Carryall
Nordstrom
Originally $188, get it now for $151.
15
Stripe Paulson Sweater T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $55.
16
Drop-Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $118, get it now for $100.
17
Sugar Dot Flutter Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $138, get it now for $90.
18
Sheer Sleeve Mixed Branch Floral Print Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $148, get it now for $89.
19
Chambray Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $45.
20
Madewell Floral V-Neck Peplum Top
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $53.
