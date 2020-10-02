HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
There are lots of us dressing from the waist, up nowadays. It’s the era of leggings, sweatpants and biker shorts. Jeans have taken a back seat, along with bras (it’s all about bralettes lately) and shoes that are slip-ons.
While some are saying that jeans are over, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going away even with the rise of athleisure. Brands like & Other Stories and Good American are still releasing new denim collections for those who really like getting dressed up despite quarantine.
You might be ready to give your sweatpants a little break after months and months of wearing them out (technically, wearing them in but you get the idea). If so, then we have a sale that you’ll want to know about.
Madewell is having a massive sale on denim jeans now through Oct. 5, offering select pairs of their cult-favorite jeans for only $75 with code STOCKUP.
Madewell is known for its jeans, which are usually pretty pricey. The ones on sale are normally priced anywhere from $110 to around $150, so you’re actually getting a good deal during this $75 denim promotion. (It’s a sale so good we actually dubbed it the best sale we’re seeing this weekend).
If you’re set on jeans, Madewell has an extra 30% off sale items for a limited time, too.
We went ahead and picked out some of our favorite jeans that are marked down during the sale down below. You will want to be quick though since we’ve seen sizes selling out fast.
Check out a few of our favorite jeans on sale at Madewell right now: