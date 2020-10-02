HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might be ready to give your sweatpants a little break after months and months of wearing them out (technically, wearing them in but you get the idea). If so, then we have a sale that you’ll want to know about.

Madewell is having a massive sale on denim jeans now through Oct. 5, offering select pairs of their cult-favorite jeans for only $75 with code STOCKUP.

Madewell is known for its jeans, which are usually pretty pricey. The ones on sale are normally priced anywhere from $110 to around $150, so you’re actually getting a good deal during this $75 denim promotion. (It’s a sale so good we actually dubbed it the best sale we’re seeing this weekend).

If you’re set on jeans, Madewell has an extra 30% off sale items for a limited time, too.

We went ahead and picked out some of our favorite jeans that are marked down during the sale down below. You will want to be quick though since we’ve seen sizes selling out fast.