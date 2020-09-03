HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The long Labor Day weekend is officially here, and there are lots of sales worth searching — including those at Sephora, Brooklinen and Nordstrom Rack.

But one of the best we’ve seen so far is at Madewell, known for its denim and leather. The label is having a sale on select full-price and already-on-sale items, which continues through Wednesday.

Madewell usually offers an extra discount on sale items, but it’s rare for the brand to have deals on things that are full price. So if there is something you’ve been eyeing with a high price tag, now’s your chance to snag it.

There are different tiers during the sale. You can get an item for 20%, 30% or 40% off with the code HIFALL. As you’ve probably guessed by the code, the sale is on “fall faves”: Think cozy sweaters, light jackets and open-backed clogs.

Madewell’s End of Season sale also includes summer styles, in case you’re not ready to fully embrace the fall (or if you want to stock up for next summer). Short-sleeve shirts, shorts and sandals are all on sale.

Your best bet, though, might be to get fall weather finds before it starts getting chilly. We found a cherry-printed pullover that’s on trend, a cropped chore jacket with pockets and a balloon-sleeve cardigan on sale.

Of course, we couldn’t not see the sale for ourselves (and, ahem, add a few things to our own carts). We picked out our favorite finds that are worth getting below.