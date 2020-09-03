HuffPost Finds

Madewell's Labor Day Sale Is Too Good To Overlook

Madewell is having one of the best Labor Day sales this weekend.

Madewell is having a rare sale on full-price items&nbsp;&mdash; just in time for the Labor Day weekend.
The long Labor Day weekend is officially here, and there are lots of sales worth searching — including those at Sephora, Brooklinen and Nordstrom Rack.

But one of the best we’ve seen so far is at Madewell, known for its denim and leather. The label is having a sale on select full-price and already-on-sale items, which continues through Wednesday.

Madewell usually offers an extra discount on sale items, but it’s rare for the brand to have deals on things that are full price. So if there is something you’ve been eyeing with a high price tag, now’s your chance to snag it.

There are different tiers during the sale. You can get an item for 20%, 30% or 40% off with the code HIFALL. As you’ve probably guessed by the code, the sale is on “fall faves”: Think cozy sweaters, light jackets and open-backed clogs.

Madewell’s End of Season sale also includes summer styles, in case you’re not ready to fully embrace the fall (or if you want to stock up for next summer). Short-sleeve shirts, shorts and sandals are all on sale.

Your best bet, though, might be to get fall weather finds before it starts getting chilly. We found a cherry-printed pullover that’s on trend, a cropped chore jacket with pockets and a balloon-sleeve cardigan on sale.

Of course, we couldn’t not see the sale for ourselves (and, ahem, add a few things to our own carts). We picked out our favorite finds that are worth getting below.

Check out our favorite finds at Madewell’s End of Season Sale.

1
Crew Neck Button-Back Easy Dress
Madewell
Originally $118, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
2
Turquoise Beaded Hoop Earrings
Madewell
Originally $34, get them now for 20% off with code HIFALL.
3
The Frances Skimmer Mule In Calf Hair
Madewell
Originally $128, get them now for 20% off with code HIFALL.
4
Piped Mini Skirt In Woodcut Flowers
Madewell
Originally $85, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
5
Tie-Neck Ruffle Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Originally $78, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
6
Cherry Jacquard Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Originally $85, get it now for 20% off with code HIFALL.
7
The Sydney Crossbody Bag In Spotted Calf Hair
Madewell
Originally $110, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
8
Linen Huston Button-Front Crop Pants In Check
Madewell
Originally $65, get them now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
9
The Ruby Clog In Spotted Calf Hair
Madewell
Originally $188, get them now for 20% off with code HIFALL.
10
Dorset Blazer In Windowpane
Madewell
Originally $90, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
11
Linen Connor Cropped Chore Jacket
Madewell
Originally $100, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
12
Hammered Disc Statement Earrings
Madewell
Originally $22, get them now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
13
Montford Fringe Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Originally $90, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
14
The Carey Mule In Leather
Madewell
Originally $148, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
15
The Abroad Tote
Madewell
Originally $170, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
16
Colorblock Polo Sweater
Madewell
Originally $80, get it now for 20% off with code HIFALL.
17
Wakeford Ruffle Sweater Tank
Madewell
Originally $45, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
18
Polo Sweater
Madewell
Originally $80, get it now for 20% off with code HIFALL.
19
Sunsetter Pendant Necklace
Madewell
Originally $32, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
20
Bubble-Sleeve Cardigan Top
Madewell
Originally $55, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
21
Knit Cami Midi Dress
Madewell
Originally $88, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
22
Denim Sleeveless Tie-Waist Jumpsuit In Belvoir Wash
Madewell
Originally $138, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
23
Boxy Workwear Shirt
Madewell
Originally $75, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
24
Luster Circle Ring
Madewell
Originally $22, get it now for 30% off with code HIFALL.
25
Everyday Crop Tee
Madewell
Originally $35, get it now for 40% off with code HIFALL.
