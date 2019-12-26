HuffPost Finds

There's A Lot Of Markdowns On Madewell During The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here and we spotted lots of Madewell markdowns hidden in the clearance section.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has a lot of hidden Madewell treasures and we rounded up some of the best of them.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has a lot of hidden Madewell treasures and we rounded up some of the best of them.

It’s not everyday that Madewell has a sale. The beloved brand known for its ever-so-comfy jeans doesn’t usually have many sales throughout the year.

But while we were looking through Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, we couldn’t help but notice that there’s a lot of Madewell markdowns hidden in the sale.

While Madewell’s offering their own after-Christmas sale — 30% off sale styles and 20% off everything else — some of the same styles are on sale at Nordstrom and others are an even better deal than what Madewell’s offering.

So if you’re looking for a one-stop shopping experience (so you can get all the other things you’ve been waiting to go on sale at Nordstrom), it might be better to snag some Madewell styles at Nordstrom.

And don’t worry we found the Madewell markdowns that are actually worth getting during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, so you won’t have to go through pages and pages of the sale section.

Check out the Madewell markdowns we spotted in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

1
Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get these now for $80.
2
3-Pack Starshine Stud Earring Set
Nordstrom
Originally $36, get the set for $18.
3
Texture & Thread Blazer Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $100.
4
Buffalo Check Tie Front Flannel Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it now for $48.
5
The Hailie Western Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $198, get them now for $119.
6
The Kiki Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $298, get them now for $179.
7
Jogger Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Originally $70, get them now for $50.
8
Spaced Out Necklace & Earring Set
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get the set now for $22.
9
Mesh Trimmed T-Shirt Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $40, get it now for $27.
10
Woven Dot Smocked Sleeve Daylight Top
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $75.
11
Starshine Necklace and Earring Set
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get the set now for $23.
12
The Canvas Transport Tote Quilted Edition
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $49.
13
Emmett Mumbai Floral Wide Leg Crop Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get the pants now for $80.
14
Button Front A-Line Corduroy Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it now for $40.
15
Bubble Sleeve Swing Turtleneck Top
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it now for $40.
16
Foldover Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $90.
17
The Frances Loafer
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $95.
18
Slim Emmett Wide Leg Crop Pants: Corduroy Edition
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get the pants now for $75.
19
Literal Leopard Silk Side Slit Slipdress
Nordstrom
Originally $148, get it now for $100.
20
Stowe Fair Isle Half Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $120, get it now for $100.
shoppableStylefinds salenordstrom