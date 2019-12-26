HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has a lot of hidden Madewell treasures and we rounded up some of the best of them.

It’s not everyday that Madewell has a sale. The beloved brand known for its ever-so-comfy jeans doesn’t usually have many sales throughout the year.

But while we were looking through Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, we couldn’t help but notice that there’s a lot of Madewell markdowns hidden in the sale.

While Madewell’s offering their own after-Christmas sale — 30% off sale styles and 20% off everything else — some of the same styles are on sale at Nordstrom and others are an even better deal than what Madewell’s offering.

So if you’re looking for a one-stop shopping experience (so you can get all the other things you’ve been waiting to go on sale at Nordstrom), it might be better to snag some Madewell styles at Nordstrom.

And don’t worry we found the Madewell markdowns that are actually worth getting during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, so you won’t have to go through pages and pages of the sale section.