It's A Big Deal: Madewell's Sale Items Are Half-Off This Weekend

You won't want to miss this Madewell sale 👀

Now you get 50% off sale items at Madewell.
Your inbox has probably been swamped with sales recently — from Nordstrom’s ongoing clearance sale to Le Creuset’s first-ever sale on its colorful cookware, there are a lot of deals going on these days.

The editors at HuffPost Finds have been keeping up with all the sales we’ve seen in our inboxes and keeping an eye on the ones we think are actually worth it (and shopping some of them, too).

Even with our carts full, we had to do a double take when we spotted the sale Madewell’s having through the weekend .

From April 23 to April 27, Madewell’s sale items are an additional 50% off with code BIGTIME. Plus, some select items get an extra 70% off with the same code. (We spotted a striped turtleneck hiding in the sale that comes to just $6.) Keep in mind, though, that items are selling out quickly.

Needless to say, we had to check out the sale for ourselves and rounded up some of our favorite styles that are now half-off. From a minidress with a tie-waist that’s printed with daisies to a pair of pull-on pants that are more dressed up than sweatpants, these finds are definitely worth checking out.

Check out our favorite things that are now half-off at Madewell:

1
The High-Rise Slim Boyjean in Lunar Wash
Madewell
Originally $100, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME .
2
Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies
Madewell
Originally $55, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME .
3
Camp Shorts
Madewell
Originally $45, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
4
Silk Ruffle-Neck Mini Dress
Madewell
Originally $105, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
5
Indigo Smocked Huston Pull-On Crop Pants
Madewell
Originally $60, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
6
Tapered Jeans in Plumcove Wash: Seamed Edition
Madewell
Originally $90, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
7
Rivet & Thread Ex-Boyfriend Muscle Tank Top
Madewell
Originally $40, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
8
Silk V-Neck Shoulder-Ruffle Top in Inkbrush Dots
Madewell
Originally $80, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
9
Madewell x Warm Print-Mix Jumpsuit in Honolulu Hibiscus
Madewell
Originally $155, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
10
The Tessa Mule in Leather
Madewell
Originally $100, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
11
Curvy Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Newington Wash
Madewell
Originally $115, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
12
V-Neck Shoulder-Ruffle Top in Plaid
Madewell
Originally $70, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
13
Striped Pull-On Jumpsuit
Madewell
Originally $120, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
14
Hilltop Shirt in Rainbow Check
Madewell
Originally $50, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
15
Long-Sleeve Tee Midi Dress
Madewell
Originally $60, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
16
Curvy Slim Emmett Wide-Leg Crop Pants
Madewell
Originally $80, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
17
Tie-Dye Ruffle-Shoulder Top
Madewell
Originally $34, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
18
The Johanna Crisscross Clog Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair
Madewell
Originally $140, get them now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
19
Denim Ashwood Chore Coat in Freemont Wash
Madewell
Originally $110, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
20
Denim Patch-Pocket Popover Shirtdress
Madewell
Originally $70, get it now for 50% off with code BIGTIME.
