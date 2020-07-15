HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s been a busy couple of days if you’ve been trying to keep up with all the sales happening — with Lululemon having its Warehouse Sale, Nordstrom offering an extra 25% off its clearance and The Citizenry dropping its Sample Sale.
But there’s one more sale we just spotted that you’ll want to watch.
Madewell, known for its denim and flowy floral dresses, has been having its end-of-season “Big Deal” event for a while — but today through July 22, there’s an extra 40% off sale items with code GIANT.
There are select sale items that have an additional 50% off with the same code, but keep in mind that these things are final sale, meaning you can’t return or exchange them.
As always, we had to scope out the options (and already scooped up this daisy-print top with puff sleeves). We found shorts, dresses and tees for summer, including this ribbed tee with bows in the front to pair with jeans and a halter-neck midi dress that’s just breezy enough.
Check out our favorite finds hiding in Madewell’s sale: