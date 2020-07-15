HuffPost Finds

Here's What Is Worth Getting From Madewell's Latest Summer Sale

It's a pretty big deal: Madewell is now offering an extra 40% off sale items as a part of its "Big Deal" event.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Madewell's sale items are an extra 40% off.
It’s been a busy couple of days if you’ve been trying to keep up with all the sales happening — with Lululemon having its Warehouse Sale, Nordstrom offering an extra 25% off its clearance and The Citizenry dropping its Sample Sale.

But there’s one more sale we just spotted that you’ll want to watch.

Madewell, known for its denim and flowy floral dresses, has been having its end-of-season “Big Deal” event for a while — but today through July 22, there’s an extra 40% off sale items with code GIANT.

There are select sale items that have an additional 50% off with the same code, but keep in mind that these things are final sale, meaning you can’t return or exchange them.

As always, we had to scope out the options (and already scooped up this daisy-print top with puff sleeves). We found shorts, dresses and tees for summer, including this ribbed tee with bows in the front to pair with jeans and a halter-neck midi dress that’s just breezy enough.

Check out our favorite finds hiding in Madewell’s sale:

1
Ribbed Bow-Front Tee
Madewell
Originally $25, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
2
Daisy Embroidered Shirred Puff-Sleeve Top
Madewell
Originally $80, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
3
Silk Ruffle-Neck Mini Dress
Madewell
Originally $80, get it now for an extra 50% off with code GIANT .
4
The Johanna Crisscross Clog Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair
Madewell
Originally $90, get them now for an extra 50% off with code GIANT.
5
Linen Huston Button-Front Crop Pants in Check
Madewell
Originally $73, get them now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
6
Paperbag Shorts
Madewell
Originally $50, get them now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
7
Westville Tank Top
Madewell
Originally $30, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
8
Knit Cami Midi Dress
Madewell
Originally $80, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
9
Bower Popover Shirt in Marseille Daisies
Madewell
Originally $65, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
10
Camp Shorts
Madewell
Originally $30, get them now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
11
Wrap-Tie Tank Top
Madewell
Originally $40, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT .
12
Madewell Second Wave Structured One-Piece Swimsuit
Madewell
Originally $60, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
13
Embroidered Linen-Blend Raglan Ruffle Mini Dress
Madewell
Originally $119, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
14
Indigo Smocked Huston Pull-On Crop Pants
Madewell
Originally $40, get them now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
15
The Harper Mule in Leopard Calf Hair
Madewell
Originally $110, get them now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT .
16
Embroidered Pintuck Mini Dress
Madewell
Originally $70, get it now for an extra 50% off with code GIANT.
17
Button-Front Tie-Sleeve Retro Dress in Happy Hibiscus
Madewell
Originally $109, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
18
Easy Midi Dress in Fieldwalk Floral
Madewell
Originally $70, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
19
Linen-Blend Dolman-Sleeve Tie-Waist Midi Dress
Madewell
Originally $130, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
20
Striped Textural Square-Neck Tank Top
Madewell
Originally $40, get it now for an extra 40% off with code GIANT.
