Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) asked a question on Twitter and his critics were ready with some answers.

They almost certainly weren’t the ones he had in mind.

“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” Cawthorn asked as he attempted to slam President Joe Biden. But he was quickly reminded of some of his own whoppers, like his campaign ads which boasted that he had been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy and that he planned to serve in the Navy until a car accident left him in a wheelchair.

Lying about getting into the Naval Academy. Next. https://t.co/UJjEDJIED1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2021

Cawthorn has also been accused of lying about the car crash itself.

A staunch ally of Donald Trump, Cawthorn has helped perpetuate the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and earlier this year, he warned of “bloodshed” while repeating those false claims.

Cawthorn, who has been criticized for his “bucket list” photos from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s vacation retreat, also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has described the rioters who were arrested in connection with the violence as “political prisoners.”

Given that history, Cawthorn’s critics on Twitter had some thoughts about the “biggest lie” ever told:

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation.”



— November 4, 2020 https://t.co/OrFGH2g0CC pic.twitter.com/IA0bIi90xx — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) October 28, 2021

"What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?"



Oh c'mon now "Mr Naval Academy." Do you really won't to go there? https://t.co/q1WQKSmGMZ — Mike 'Fight The Power' Man '93 (@Fairshare2012) October 28, 2021

You said you were accepted into the Navy, that was a lie.



Does that count? — drumptump (@sunsungirly) October 27, 2021

Wasn't it you that said, wait let me google it... pic.twitter.com/nSNdCN2JO5 — Brigitte R. (@iambrig) October 28, 2021

Trump claiming he won the election. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 27, 2021

Gosh. There are just SO MANY to choose from. I’m going with “The election was rigged..” pic.twitter.com/0sxW9DvNGa — 🌸💕Twit-ter-pated💕🌸 (@Chickenlegs61) October 28, 2021