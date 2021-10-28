Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) asked a question on Twitter and his critics were ready with some answers.
They almost certainly weren’t the ones he had in mind.
“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” Cawthorn asked as he attempted to slam President Joe Biden. But he was quickly reminded of some of his own whoppers, like his campaign ads which boasted that he had been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy and that he planned to serve in the Navy until a car accident left him in a wheelchair.
In reality, Cawthorn was rejected by the Naval Academy before the accident as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) pointed out:
Cawthorn has also been accused of lying about the car crash itself.
A staunch ally of Donald Trump, Cawthorn has helped perpetuate the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and earlier this year, he warned of “bloodshed” while repeating those false claims.
Cawthorn, who has been criticized for his “bucket list” photos from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s vacation retreat, also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has described the rioters who were arrested in connection with the violence as “political prisoners.”
Given that history, Cawthorn’s critics on Twitter had some thoughts about the “biggest lie” ever told: