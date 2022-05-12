If Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has his way, abortions would be included in death rates moving forward.

Currently, the CDC tracks abortions separately, via data that states and other areas voluntarily report to the agency.

Establishing personhood rights for fetuses has long been a goal of abortion opponents. Reproductive rights advocates warn that doing so would result in pregnant people totally losing control over their own pregnancies and being forced to accept unwanted medical procedures, with “dangerous, even deadly, consequences,” according to a Thursday op-ed in The Washington Post by California State University professor Rebecca Kluchin.