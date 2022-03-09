Rep. Madison Cawthorn Accused Of Driving On Revoked License

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is facing charges of driving with a revoked license after being pulled over March 3 by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It’s the second time the Republican lawmaker has been charged with that crime, a misdemeanor that carries up to 20 days in jail if he’s convicted.

Advertisement

He was previously charged with the crime, a misdemeanor, back in 2017, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. The previous charge was dropped.

Cawthorn was pulled over after a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota driving left of center on U.S. 74B, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Patrol spokesman Chris Knox told reporters he couldn’t comment on the exact reason Cawthorn’s license had been revoked, saying the information was protected under a federal law, the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

In addition to the new charge, Cawthorn has speeding citations for driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone in October and 87 mph in a 70-mph zone in January, the Citizen-Times noted. Cawthorn is due in court in Shelby on May 6 to address the charges.

Advertisement