Madison Cawthorn Accused Of Ditching Constituents, Ghosting Successor

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) said his predecessor, the far-right Republican former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, failed to hand over constituent casework files when he left office — and has since ignored multiple requests to do so.

In a statement shared on his website, Edwards said he currently had “no way of knowing which constituents had ongoing casework or other outstanding federal issues.”

“Repeated attempts to reach Congressman Cawthorn and his staff were made over the past month, but no response or action was provided,” he added.

Cawthorn was supposed to have handed over the case files database by Dec. 23, per House rules, said Edwards.

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Tom Williams via Getty Images

“I ran on the issue of providing the best constituent service possible for the people of Western North Carolina,” Edwards wrote. “I ask that anyone with any pending casework contact my office immediately. In addition, I hope members of the media will help inform the public of this request. I would like to ensure that our veterans, the elderly, the infirm and others who need help get the full benefit of the services they are entitled to.”

Cawthorn lost the GOP primary election to Edwards following a controversial two years in Congress, during which he was slammed for a series of offensive, divisive and violent comments. He once posed for pictures at Adolf Hitler’s holiday home and has been accused of sexual harassment by ex-classmates.