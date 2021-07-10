Rep. Madison Cawthorn Warns Door-To-Door Vaccines Could Lead To Taking Of Guns, Bibles

As the overheated Conservative Political Action Conference inspires increasingly zany claims. along comes uber-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) with a warning Friday that health care workers coming to homes to vaccinate people could also be out to grab Americans’ guns and Bibles.

“Now they’re talking about going door-to-door to take vaccines to the people,” Cawthorn complained in an interview with the Right Side Broadcast Network at CPAC in Dallas, adding that the plan would require a “massive” operation.

“Then think about what those mechanisms could be used for,” Cawthorn darkly warned. “They could then go door-to-door to take your guns. They could then go door-to-door to take your Bibles.”

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and oftentimes door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people” who have not been vaccinated, Biden said.

As for Cawthorn’s warning, Twitter critics raised the roof ― as well as new fears for heath care workers knocking on doors to try to save people’s lives.

Madison Cawthorn says Democrats are going to go door-to-door to every home in America and force vaccinate us, and it’s actually a dry run for when they show up to take away our guns and Bibles. Dude has his solar panels aimed at the moon. pic.twitter.com/NIBKfGmV7o — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 9, 2021

Madison Cawthorn is worried that Joe Biden will steal his Bible before Madison even had a chance to open it. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 9, 2021

Madison Cawthorn says today that Biden’s plan to send people door to door to offer vaccines is really a plot to confiscate people’s bibles and guns. pic.twitter.com/h6CPdJwv9t — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 9, 2021

Madison Cawthorn said we are going to be going door to door to take people's guns and bibles? Who the hell would want a Bible? — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) July 9, 2021

Let’s face this. @RepCawthorn is an admitted Hitler-worshipper.



He is an anti-democracy Trump cultist.



But more than anything else, he is a moronic DIPSHIT. https://t.co/oKRYB91X4K — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 9, 2021

How can anyone trust the Madison Cawthorn

claim that the Biden Administration is a using the vaccination campaign, as a disguise to take their Bibles and guns away, when he lied about being admitted to the Naval Academy? — Rick Ocean 🇺🇲🇳🇴 #Resister (@RickOceanMusic) July 10, 2021

The United States Postal Service



The government “mechanism” that has gone door to door across America for 50 years without taking anyone’s guns and bibles.



Madison Cawthorn pic.twitter.com/0v0xdZCKmB — 🦅🇺🇸roger dodger🇺🇸🦅 (@rogerdodger1180) July 10, 2021

How is it ok for this moron of an elected official to say things in a way which WILL put healthcare workers at risk? https://t.co/WPmoYqeEmP — Molly Rogers (@JollyMollyRoger) July 9, 2021

It might be funny if it wasn’t creating a dangerous narrative for people who actually go door to door. — Tammy (@tammy1667) July 9, 2021

Wait, that’s going on now? I signed up to volunteer for the door-to-door Mandatory Obligation Vaccine Enforcement Squad (MOVES) back in Jan, but never heard anything back. And it was BABIES, not bibles. — Random Internet Guy (@rinetguy) July 10, 2021

As a wise man said: pic.twitter.com/4FjSWkOe8T — Stephanie Lowder (@RareBirdCreativ) July 10, 2021