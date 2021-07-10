Rep. Madison Cawthorn Warns Door-To-Door Vaccines Could Lead To Taking Of Guns, Bibles

As the overheated Conservative Political Action Conference inspires increasingly zany claims. along comes uber-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) with a warning Friday that health care workers coming to homes to vaccinate people could also be out to grab Americans’ guns and Bibles.
“Now they’re talking about going door-to-door to take vaccines to the people,” Cawthorn complained in an interview with the Right Side Broadcast Network at CPAC in Dallas, adding that the plan would require a “massive” operation.
“Then think about what those mechanisms could be used for,” Cawthorn darkly warned. “They could then go door-to-door to take your guns. They could then go door-to-door to take your Bibles.”
Cawthorn — who has lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy and about the car crash that partially paralyzed him — was apparently appalled when President Joe Biden earlier this week pushed for a COVID-19 vaccination outreach program as the delta variant surges and the U.S. coronavirus death toll nears 607,000.
“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and oftentimes door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people” who have not been vaccinated, Biden said.
As for Cawthorn’s warning, Twitter critics raised the roof ― as well as new fears for heath care workers knocking on doors to try to save people’s lives.