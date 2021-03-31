Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) galled critics Tuesday after he celebrated funds going to community health centers in his district as part of a $1.9 trillion relief bill that he voted against.
“Happy to announce that NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services,” Cawthorn tweeted, adding that he was “proud to see tax-payer dollars returned” to his district.
Those dollars will be delivered as part of the massive COVID-19 relief package pushed by President Joe Biden and passed with only Democratic votes. Cawthorn and every single other Republican in Congress voted against the bill, even though polling suggested it had bipartisan support among voters.
Yet now the 25-year-old lawmaker appears to be fishing for credit from his constituents. He faced backlash and a reality check on Twitter over his posts:
