Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) galled critics Tuesday after he celebrated funds going to community health centers in his district as part of a $1.9 trillion relief bill that he voted against.

“Happy to announce that NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services,” Cawthorn tweeted, adding that he was “proud to see tax-payer dollars returned” to his district.

Those dollars will be delivered as part of the massive COVID-19 relief package pushed by President Joe Biden and passed with only Democratic votes. Cawthorn and every single other Republican in Congress voted against the bill, even though polling suggested it had bipartisan support among voters.

Yet now the 25-year-old lawmaker appears to be fishing for credit from his constituents. He faced backlash and a reality check on Twitter over his posts:

If you wanted to take credit for it, you probably should've voted for it. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 30, 2021

You voted against all of it. https://t.co/SakvkCAgJ6 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 30, 2021

These funds come from the American Rescue Plan, which this Republican voted against.



This Republican is praising funds he did not want his community to have: https://t.co/PLA8jmgy29 https://t.co/ArklBVTnTd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2021

wow, it's a good thing there were enough Yay votes in the chamber to overcome your Nay, otherwise nobody would be getting this money you tried to block — Erin Zero Republicans Ryan (@morninggloria) March 30, 2021

The fucking gall of this sexually-harassing bonehead to not mention how he voted *against* this money. How he actively tried to stop his constituents from getting it. What a turd. https://t.co/weooAU35Wa — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 30, 2021

Happy to announce that you voted against all these too? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 30, 2021

Maybe if you hired policy staff and not just press people you would know to vote for the bill next time — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 30, 2021

This kind of bullsht where you take credit for bills you actually voted against may have worked before internets and social media existed. Get with the program, Skippy. — Aunt Tifa’s favorite nephew (@ResisterDude) March 30, 2021