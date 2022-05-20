Rep. Madison Cawthorn Vows 'Dark MAGA' Revenge For His Election Loss

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has threatened retaliation for his primary election loss earlier this week.

Rather than take responsibility for a series of political stumbles that tanked his race, Cawthorn took to social media to target Republicans who failed to “have my back”:

Details of what “Dark MAGA” might do were hazy, but apparently it could involve the revelation of embarrassing secrets and, ominously, “numbered” days.

“We are coming,” he warned.

Cawthorn originally wrote that the time for “gentile” politics — referring to politics involving non-Jews — was over. He later changed it to “genteel” politics.

Cawthorn also listed the predictable “honorable men and women” who had been loyal to him. He tweeted: “The best is yet to come.”

Most critics on social media lashed Cawthorn for not taking responsibility for his primary loss. But a few were hopeful he was going to release details about those orgies:

