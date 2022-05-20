Rep. Madison Cawthorn Vows 'Dark MAGA' Revenge For His Election Loss

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has threatened retaliation for his primary election loss earlier this week.
Rather than take responsibility for a series of political stumbles that tanked his race, Cawthorn took to social media to target Republicans who failed to “have my back”:
Details of what “Dark MAGA” might do were hazy, but apparently it could involve the revelation of embarrassing secrets and, ominously, “numbered” days.
“We are coming,” he warned.
Cawthorn originally wrote that the time for “gentile” politics — referring to politics involving non-Jews — was over. He later changed it to “genteel” politics.
Cawthorn also listed the predictable “honorable men and women” who had been loyal to him. He tweeted: “The best is yet to come.”
The 26-year-old lawmaker was pulled over a number of times in the last few months for traffic violations, was twice stopped for attempting to bring a gun on a plane and claimed he had been invited to orgies by cocaine-snorting Republicans. He also called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug,” and described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as an alcoholic, even though she doesn’t drink.
Most critics on social media lashed Cawthorn for not taking responsibility for his primary loss. But a few were hopeful he was going to release details about those orgies:
GOP state Sen. Chuck Edwards beat Cawthorn by 1.5 percentage points in Tuesday’s primary. Cawthorn will serve in the House until his term ends in January 2023.