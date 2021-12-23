Rep. Madison Cawthorn Divorcing Wife After Less Than 8 Months Of Marriage

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Cristina, are getting divorced less than eight months after getting hitched.

Cawthorn announced the news in a statement and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

He said that after he was elected to Congress in 2020, “overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for.”

“From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life,” the statement continued. “Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us.” Cawthorn said the decision to divorce was mutual.

Cawthorn married Cristina Bayardelle, an Instagram fitness influencer, on April 3, seven years to the day after Cawthorn was in a car accident that left him partially paralyzed.

He told People that Bayardelle picked the date so that the saddest day of his life would become his favorite day.

On April 3rd of 2014 my life changed. A car accident put me in a wheelchair and dashed my hopes for the future. On April 3rd of 2021 my life has once again changed. Marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn is the greatest honor, privilege and adventure of my life. pic.twitter.com/bqmtAUbsIS — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) April 4, 2021

Cawthorn has had a tumultuous life since April, marked by many instances where he made outrageous, often fact-free statements in a never-ending quest to “own the libs.”

Earlier this month, he argued for the reversal of Roe v. Wade on the House floor by labeling women “earthen vessels sanctified by almighty God.”

In November, he reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal by urging his supporters to “be armed, be dangerous.”

That same month, Cawthorn claimed people in Washington were “trying to insert their woke politics into our culture, trying to destroy Western civilization, trying to take all of our morality away from everyone, trying to make everyone genderless, sexless, and just absolutely Godless.”

In October, he asked young mothers of boys to “please raise them to be a monster.”