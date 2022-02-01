Rep. Madison Cawthorn Says He Talks Almost Daily To Trump, Who's 'Like A Father'

Right-wing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) insisted in a video interview with the Daily Caller on Monday that all of our major cities were “burned to the ground” during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Not a single city was burned to the ground.
But maybe it’s something Donald Trump told him. Cawthorn claimed he talks to the former president nearly every day, and that Trump had become “like a father” to him. He also said that Trump instructs him on “foreign policy.”
During the interview, Cawthorn called for the federal government to seize every Chinese asset on U.S. soil for what “they did to the world.”
And he declared that infectious disease expert and White House Medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci “deserves to spend five years in jail.”
A group of North Carolina voters are suing to block Cawthorn from running again because of his links to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The 14th Amendment bars lawmakers from office who have “engaged in insurrection against the U.S.”
Cawthorn called the suit ridiculous and referred to Jan. 6 rioters as “actors.”