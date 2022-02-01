Rep. Madison Cawthorn Says He Talks Almost Daily To Trump, Who's 'Like A Father'

Right-wing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) insisted in a video interview with the Daily Caller on Monday that all of our major cities were “burned to the ground” during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Not a single city was burned to the ground.

But maybe it’s something Donald Trump told him. Cawthorn claimed he talks to the former president nearly every day, and that Trump had become “like a father” to him. He also said that Trump instructs him on “foreign policy.”

Madison Cawthorn said during the BLM protests in the summer of 2020 “we had all of our major cities burned to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/ulg46amFjE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022

Madison Cawthorn: “Trump has become like a father to me. I get to talk to him just about every single day. He’s incredible - such a genius.” pic.twitter.com/LEvpSuirTs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022

During the interview, Cawthorn called for the federal government to seize every Chinese asset on U.S. soil for what “they did to the world.”

And he declared that infectious disease expert and White House Medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci “deserves to spend five years in jail.”

Madison Cawthorn: “I think we need to seize every Chinese asset on US soil .. We need to seize those assets for the reparations they owe us for what they’ve done to the world. And it will also put us on a good wartime footing against them.” pic.twitter.com/GmVgEjrM4R — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022

Madison Cawthorn on House investigations if GOP takes control in 2023: “Anthony Fauci was lying to Congress and he deserves to spend 5 years in jail .. People are going to be held accountable for their actions, that’s what the American people want.” pic.twitter.com/0gGNUU9j4b — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022

A group of North Carolina voters are suing to block Cawthorn from running again because of his links to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The 14th Amendment bars lawmakers from office who have “engaged in insurrection against the U.S.”

