Madison Cawthorn Gives Speech About Facts And Gets Mocked For Inaccuracy

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) attempted to school his fellow representatives on the importance of facts Thursday ― but ended up getting mocked because he got one of his most important facts wrong.
It happened during a speech Cawthorn was giving while the House was discussing whether to repeal the Trump administration’s “true lender” rule via the Congressional Review Act.
The freshman congressman attempted to sound like a statesman by quoting one of the Founding Fathers.
“It was Thomas Jefferson that said, ‘Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.’ Let’s cast our eyes over the facts, shall we,” he said.
Problem is Cawthorn got his facts wrong: That quote comes courtesy of John Adams, not Jefferson.
It’s not like Cawthorn is a historian: The Asheville Citizen-Times noted last August that he attended one semester of college and earned mostly Ds.
HuffPost reached out to Cawthorn for comment on his factually fail, but he did not immediately respond.
However, Cawthorn has a history of making false claims, including seeming to take credit for a relief bill that he voted against, lying about the car crash that paralyzed him and making fact-free claims of election fraud only to admit, when pushed, that the 2020 election was not conducted fraudulently.
That’s why many Twitter users felt it their duty to school the 25-year-old congressman on the importance of having all your facts straight when you’re speaking about facts.