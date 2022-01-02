Madison Cawthorn Says Founding Fathers Wouldn't Recognize U.S. Twitter Critics: DUHH

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted Saturday that America’s Founding Fathers wouldn’t recognize the nation today — and would be horrified.
Certainly, critics snapped back, the Founding Fathers likely never even imagined things like flush toilets, cars, nuclear weapons, satellites and spaceships, in vitro fertilization, cloned animals. They would also likely struggle coming to grips with the abolition of slavery, civil rights and feminism.
Cawthorn was likely badly trying to make a point that America’s founders would have a difficult time recognizing and coming to terms with new American values and events he holds dear — like an insurrection in the Capitol, and the merging of church and state.
So Cawthorn haters let him have it.