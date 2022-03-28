Madison Cawthorn Roasted For Saying Leaders He 'Looked Up To' Invited Him To Orgies

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) raised eyebrows when he claimed that leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C., had invited him to orgies and had also done cocaine in front of him.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, average age is probably 60 or 70,” the extremist lawmaker said during an interview posted last week on the right-wing YouTube channel Warrior Poet Society.

“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life ― I’ve always paid attention to politics,” Cawthorn said. “Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’”

“Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he added.

The lawmaker also said that Washington elites had used cocaine in front of him. He did not offer any names or further details. A representative for Cawthorn did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for more information.

Commentators observed that the 26-year-old staunch conservative and supporter of former President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to admire many Democrats — implying he’s throwing some GOP colleagues under the bus.

I've been here almost 20 years and have never been invited to an orgy by a sixty-something, but I guess I don't hang out with as many Republicans as Cawthorn does. https://t.co/50z8Dm0p1s — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 27, 2022

😂😂 why is he outing his Republican colleagues like this?? 😂😂



Madison Cawthorn claims he gets invited to orgies in D.C. and watch lawmakers do drugs. https://t.co/WPcDrVjxm4 — Covie (@covie_93) March 27, 2022

Cawthorn from what I see doesn't hang out with Democrats. So does this mean he is implying Republicans in Congress are doing coke in front of him or inviting him to orgies? https://t.co/85l8Vs2Gw7 — Eric Michael "Brady Manek fan Account" Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 27, 2022

Cawthorn has made a name for himself by making hateful, performative and false claims. He told an audience at a North Carolina GOP men’s club event recently, “I don’t have a whole lot of wisdom” but “I’ve got a lot of aggression.”