Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) raised eyebrows with a wild rant about the left and a warning about what will happen to anyone who disagrees with the right’s agenda during an interview on the far-right network OAN this week.

Cawthorn fear-mongered about people in Washington “who are trying to insert their woke politics into our culture, trying to destroy western civilization, trying to take all of our morality away from everyone, trying to make everyone genderless, sexless, and just absolutely Godless.”

“I realize that the American people are sick and tired of it,” he added. “We want our country back, we want our culture back, and if you want to stand in the way that, we will run you over.”

Madison Cawthorn says people in DC are trying to destroy western civilization; take all of our morality away; and make us genderless, sexless, and Godless. pic.twitter.com/SshRgtCEKb — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 4, 2021