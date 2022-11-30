Rep. Madison Cawthorn Uses Final House Speech To Rail Against 'Soft Metrosexuals'

Far-right congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) hasn’t been seen much since he lost a reelection bid in May, but he decided to use his last speech on the House floor to warn Americans to rail against (checks notes) “soft metrosexuals.”

The 27-year-old soon-to-be-former-congressman has reportedly laid low since losing a Republican primary, even vacating his Washington and district offices nearly two months before the end of his term, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Advertisement

Part of the reason may have been that he’s been persona non grata with many of his fellow Republican politicians after he claimed that leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C., had invited him to orgies and also did cocaine in front of him.

Still, he took to the House floor for one last time on Wednesday to rally his soon-to-be-former colleagues against (checks notes, again) “soft metrosexuals”:

“Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body, and soul,” Cawthorn claimed, adding that “social media has weakened us, siphoning our men of their will to fight.”

Cawthorn said that “on this precipice of disaster,” he wanted to “ask the young men of this nation a question. Will you sit behind a screen while the storied tales of your forefathers become a myth? Or will you stand resolute against the dying light of America’s golden age?”

Advertisement

The man who once went viral for punching a tree then asked those same young men if they would “stand resolute against the dying light of America’s golden age” and “reclaim” their masculinity.

“Will you become a man to be feared, to be respected, to be looked up to? Or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?” he asked.

You can see the remarks below.

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) rants on the House floor about men being taught to be a “soft metrosexual”:



“Will you reclaim your masculinity? Will you become a man to be feared, to be respected … or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?” pic.twitter.com/FLTkahfmh9 — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2022

Many people might find Cawthorn’s criticism of “soft metrosexuals” ironic since there are videos of him engaging in acts that lean toward the “soft metrosexual” spectrum.

Advertisement

He claimed he was trying to be funny with a friend, and they “were acting foolish and joking. That’s it.”

Still, Twitter users had thoughts.

Haven't heard anyone use the term "metrosexual" since like 2003 https://t.co/rfIgje11jf — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) November 30, 2022

Republicans: “a woman is a vagina that belongs to a man.”

Also republicans: “If you’re born with a dick and don’t use it to cut down trees you’re not a man.” https://t.co/vviV6zSl1j — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 30, 2022

I kinda feel bad for this obviously lost man-child frat-boy who clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/THshVHxvjp — 𝙼𝚊𝚡𝚒𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 (@maxapotter) November 30, 2022