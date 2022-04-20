Dashcam Video Shows Madison Cawthorn Surrendering His Driver's License

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released a video on Tuesday showing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) surrendering his license in a March 3 traffic stop.
The trooper who pulled over Cawthorn told the conspiratorial far-right congressman it was because of expired tags. But a dashcam video taken before the stop reportedly shows Cawthorn veering partially left of center twice.
After running Cawthorn’s license, the trooper told the congressman he’d discovered “a little problem”: The license was suspended because of an out-of-state ticket, so the trooper was taking it.
Cawthorn sounded surprised about the suspension, saying “Is that so?”
Since Cawthorn was then unable to drive, a woman who has not been identified stepped out of the truck. She put on high heels before helping the congressman into his wheelchair so he could get in the passenger seat.
Cawthorn is due in court May 6 on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
HuffPost reached out to Cawthorn, but did not immediately receive a response.
Cawthorn was previously charged with driving with a revoked license in 2017, but that charge was dismissed, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. He now faces two additional charges of speeding, from Oct. 18, 2021, and Jan. 8 of this year.
During the October stop, Cawthorn appeared to be surprised when the officer told him the vehicle was registered to his father.
“It looks like it’s registered to, I guess, your dad,” the officer said after checking.
“Is it really?” Cawthorn can be heard saying.