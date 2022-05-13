Politics

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

"DON'T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans," a veterans group hit back at the extremist North Carolina Republican.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s tweet evoking veterans backfired.

The North Carolina Republican appeared to criticize sending $40 billion of aid to Ukraine with this post on Wednesday:

In response, he received a series of searing reminders of his own voting against bills that assist former U.S. military service members.

“DON’T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans,” responded VoteVets, a progressive PAC promoting Democratic military veterans for Congress.

Other critics remembered his misleading campaign ads that spun his rejection by the U.S. Naval Academy.

