GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s tweet evoking veterans backfired.
The North Carolina Republican appeared to criticize sending $40 billion of aid to Ukraine with this post on Wednesday:
Advertisement
In response, he received a series of searing reminders of his own voting against bills that assist former U.S. military service members.
“DON’T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans,” responded VoteVets, a progressive PAC promoting Democratic military veterans for Congress.
Other critics remembered his misleading campaign ads that spun his rejection by the U.S. Naval Academy.