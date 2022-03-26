Rep. Madison Cawthorn Tells Audience: 'I Don't Have A Whole Lot Of Wisdom'

Far right-wing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) told an audience this week that he doesn’t have a “whole lot of wisdom.”

One Twitter wag quipped about his confession: “No shit.”

Cawthorn also acknowledged that he has a “lot of aggression,” just months after provocatively cleaning his gun during a virtual legislative hearing. He also said in a taped interview he was packing “multiple weapons” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.

Cawthorn, who’s on the stump for reelection, ’fessed up about his wisdom shortfall during an appearance Tuesday at a Buncombe County Republican Men’s Club meeting.

He pointed out his flaws as he explained why guidance from his conservative mentor one-time House Speaker Newt Gingrich is so important to him.

“I have a lot of zeal. I have a lot of charisma. I’ve got a lot of aggression,” he told the smattering of people at the event. “But I realize at 26 years old, I don’t have a whole lot of wisdom.”

Madison Cawthorn explains his relationship with new mentor Newt Gingrich: “I have a lot of zeal. I have a lot of charisma. I’ve got a lot of aggression .. but I realize at 26 years old, I don’t have a lot of wisdom.” pic.twitter.com/aSdSTJl48y — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2022

In fact, Cawthorn and Gingrich’s actual relationship is hazy. The young lawmaker last month proposed an updated version of Gingrich’s conservative legislative “Contract With America” he pitched when he became speaker of the House in 1994.

Cawthorn on Tuesday also discussed another puzzling legislative agenda. He vowed to press to “quadruple” the number of homeschooled children in America.

Twitter critics wholeheartedly agreed with Cawthorn’s own estimation of his wisdom — and couldn’t see any way Gingrich could help improve his situation.

