You Won't See Madison Chock And Evan Bates' Pre-Game Prep At The Super Bowl

Ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates just gave a whole new meaning to putting their game faces on.

A camera backstage at the Beijing Winter Olympics rhythm dance segment Saturday showed Chock applying makeup on Bates.

Advertisement

“Okay, this is ADORABLE,” Peacock wrote.

The two, who are a couple off the ice, took care of the other details in the competition, skating into medal contention with a fourth-place finish (84.14 points), behind the third-place spot occupied by fellow Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (87.13).

The event concludes with the free dance on Monday.

It’s probably safe to say that in the other major weekend competition across the globe, the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals players won’t be powdering each other’s faces before their big moment. (But some might apply eye-black.)

Advertisement

Chock and Bates already earned at least a silver medal in the team event earlier in the Games. Their whimsical free dance regained second place for the U.S. But that silver could turn to gold if the Russian team is disqualified from that event for having a skater, Kamila Valieva, test positive for a banned drug.

In the meantime, the two appear ready to take on the world again and we may have just found out part of their secret: