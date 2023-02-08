Madonna Blames Ageism, Misogyny For Rabid Post-Grammys Social Media Attacks

Madonna has had it with the judgmental snipes about her looks — and blames “ageism and misogyny.”

The “Material Girl” singer said as much in an Instagram post Tuesday after a flurry of uninvited backlash for her introduction to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance Sunday at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim — Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera … that would distort anyone’s face!!” wrote the 64-year-old superstar.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she continued. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous.”

Images of Madonna introducing the award-winning duo went viral overnight, with insults about “letting yourself age gracefully,” being “far more beautiful than plastic surgery” and “Madonna showing off her plastic surgery.”

Such scorn wasn’t new to Madonna.

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she wrote.

Madonna said she's been "degraded by the media since the beginning of my career." Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” the singer continued.

While whispers about suspected cosmetic surgery have been shared before, Madonna has never publicly addressed them. The singer said in 2012 that she doesn’t condemn plastic surgery, but is “absolutely against having to discuss it.”

Despite the ridicule, Madonna appeared to have a blast at this year’s Grammys ceremony, and shared a behind-the-scenes look in her post. Notable were the glimpses of her with Cardi B, who has seemingly befriended Madonna since their online spat in October.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior — pushing boundaries — Standing up to the patriarchy — and Most of all enjoying my life,” Madonna wrote.

