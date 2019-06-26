It’s a case of deja vu all over again for the Billboard album charts.

The music industry trade magazine reports that Madonna and Bruce Springsteen have the top two records on the chart ― the first time that has happened since 1985.

Madge’s new record, “Madame X” claims the top spot while the Boss comes it at No. 2 with “Western Stars.”

It marks the first time in 34 years that the two pop superstars took the top two spots. Back in February 1985, Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” held the top spot while Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” was No. 2.

Part of the reason why the two icons have enjoyed their current milestone is a simple matter of demographics: They appeal to older consumers who still buy albums rather than stream them.

Whether the superstars’ resurgence is a harbinger of a full-out '80s renaissance remains to be seen. So far, other 1985 trends such as huge shoulder pads, Pound Puppies and the “Mr. Belvedere” sitcom don’t seem at any risk of returning to relevancy.