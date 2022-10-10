Madonna Implies She's Gay In Viral TikTok Video By Throwing Her Pink Panties Around

While Madonna made a career out of timeless pop songs, the “Material Girl” has also often complemented her craft with controversial interviews, opinions and social media stunts. Sunday marked her latest effort in that regard, as she posted a TikTok video teasing that she is gay.

The five-second clip was scored to music by social media influencer Nudy Georges and came with a caption that explained, “If I miss, I’m gay!” Madonna then bunched up a pair of pink panties in and tried tossing them into the trash — only to miss and knowingly smile into the camera.

The footage has since been viewed more than 1.2 million times and spurred more than 15,000 comments and nearly 50,000 shares on TikTok. Madonna, whose look included bleached eyebrows, pink lipstick and matching hair, let the video speak for itself with no further clarification.

She did upload other videos to social media Sunday, however, including an Instagram clip in which she stared into the camera as dance music blared. While some were surprised by her potential change in sexual orientation, Madonna has never been rigid in that regard.

“I think everybody has a bisexual nature,” Madonna told The Advocate in 1991. “That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

“I mean, I am aroused by two men kissing,” she added. “Is that kinky? I am aroused by the idea of a woman making love to me while either a man or a woman watches. Is that kinky? Also, just because I’m presented life in a certain way doesn’t mean I do all these things.”

Sex has always been at the forefront of Madonna’s art and public persona. The “Like a Virgin” singer famously kissed Britney Spears while performing the song at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, for instance — and recreated the stunt at Spear’s wedding — and published a 1992 coffee table book called “Sex.”

Whether she’s truly gay or not remains her own personal business. Her impassioned penchant for sex, however, couldn’t be clearer, as she uploaded a Q&A video to her YouTube channel in August where she said it was her guiltiest pleasure, personal obsession — and secret to longevity.

Her favorite thing to make?