Madonna Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies, Says Positively Odd Thing

Madonna said Thursday that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and would go for a long drive and “breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

In the latest installment of her “Quarantine Diary” series of Instagram videos, Madge announced the antibody test results and offered another perplexing comment from her lockdown.

“So tomorrow,” Madonna said, “I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

A positive antibody test indicates that a person was likely infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. But the CDC still isn’t sure whether that means the person would be immune from becoming infected again.

In March the Material Girl infuriated some fans by calling the pandemic the “great equalizer” when in fact it has hit people of color and those with low incomes disproportionately hard. (On the other hand, she recently donated $1 million to the outbreak relief effort.)

Madonna canceled the last few shows of what Rolling Stone deemed her “ill-fated” Madame X tour in March over outbreak concerns. The tour had run into previous problems, including a Madonna injury and a delayed start.

In any case, she ended her rambly thoughts on a hopeful note.

“Here’s the good news,” she said. “Tomorrow’s another day, and I’m going to wake up, and I’m going to feel differently.”