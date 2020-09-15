Madonna To Direct, Co-write Biopic Of Her Own Life

This should be music to the ears of Madonna fans: The life of the “Material Girl” will be hitting the big screen.

Madonna has confirmed that she is co-writing and directing a biopic about her life and nearly 40-year career as a pop icon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay of “Juno,” is collaborating with Madonna on the script.

The film will cover such aspects of the singer’s life as her early years as a dancer in Manhattan; her friendships with artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Keith Haring; her uncomfortable encounters with “Evita” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber; and the conflict over the religious imagery in her “Like a Prayer” video, according to The Wrap.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer ― a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

No word on who might be cast to play key roles or when the film might be released.