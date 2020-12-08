Madonna Unveils Her 'Very First' Tattoo In Honor Of Her 6 Children

Ever the evolving style icon, Madonna is sporting some fresh ink.

The Queen of Pop revealed her “very first” tattoo on social media late Monday. In a series of photos posted on Instagram, the singer is seen visiting the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles and interacting with tattoo artist East Iz.

The finished design has the letters “L R D M S E” on the inside of Madonna’s wrist, a tribute to her six children: Lourdes, 24; Rocco, 20; David, 15; Mercy, 14; and twins Stella and Estere, 8.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” Madonna wrote in the accompanying caption, a nod to the lyrics of her 1984 smash “Like a Virgin.”

The ink appears less than two weeks after Madonna ― who has recently swapped her signature blond locks for bubblegum pink tresses ― celebrated Thanksgiving with her brood at home in New York.

After stirring controversy with a series of eyebrow-raising posts about COVID-19 in the spring, Madonna has been uncharacteristically quiet as of late.

In September, she revealed plans to co-write and direct a biopic about her life and nearly 40-year career as a pop icon. Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for the screenplay to 2007’s “Juno,” is collaborating on the script.