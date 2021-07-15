Madonna's Back In Fighting Form In 'Madame X' Documentary Teaser

Madonna this week treated fans to a sneak peek at her long-gestating “Madame X” concert documentary by unveiling a new teaser.

The colorful video, released Thursday, shows Madonna performing onstage at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal, during her 2019-2020 Madame X Tour as a clip of her song “Crazy” plays. True to form, the Queen of Pop assumes a range of guises throughout the 40-second, politically tinged clip, from a sexy spy to a Founding Father.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” the singer said of the film in an email statement. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Catch the “Madame X” teaser below.

Directed by Ricardo Gomes, “Madame X” will debut on Paramount+ in October and reportedly include behind-the-scenes footage in the cinéma vérité style of Madonna’s seminal 1991 documentary “Truth or Dare.”

Compared to previous Madonna tours, her 2019 trek was a more intimate affair that saw her performing in theaters instead of stadiums and sports arenas. Though the tour received favorable reviews, the singer sustained hip and knee injuries during its run that required her to cancel several shows. The final two dates in Paris also had to be scrapped due to COVID-19.

Exactly how much of that made its way into the final film, of course, remains to be seen. In an interview with Town & Country earlier this month, however, Gomes promised that longtime Madonna fans wouldn’t be disappointed.

“It has a very strong message that is so incredible and political,” he said, “and after this year and a half of being shut down and not taking anything for granted, it’s powerful.”

“Madame X” will be released on Paramount+ Oct. 8. In international markets, the film will be screened on MTV.