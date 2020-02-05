Even celebrities have to find subletters sometimes.

Madonna, the Queen of Pop and apparently a part-time realtor, offered up her swanky New York City apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an Instagram message Tuesday.

“Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??” Madge ― as she’s often called in the U.K. press ― wrote in the caption.

In an accompanying video, Madonna also offered up her thoughts on the royals’ move to Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in Canada over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and later returned there following news they were stepping back as working members of the royal family.

“Don’t run off to Canada,” the singer says in the video, while getting makeup touch-ups as jazz music plays. “It’s so boring there.”

“I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West,” she says, while the person filming her gasps. “It’s two-bedroom. It’s got the best view of Manhattan ― incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner.”

“Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW,” she added.

Granted, Madonna has run into a little apartment trouble at her Central Park West residence, previously suing her co-op neighbors (in a lawsuit that was later thrown out) over a rule the prevents family members and staff living in her apartment when she’s not there.

And at Madonna’s mansion on East 81st Street, the singer got into trouble with the authorities in 2016 when she painted a curb yellow and posted fake “no parking” signs that angered neighbors.

No word on how her current neighbors would take to having the Sussexes in the building, as they would bring massive media attention to the property as well. And while New York is always an option for the couple, reports suggest that the couple are looking into a home in Los Angeles for the summer.

“I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu,” Caitlyn Jenner said last week on the British talk show “Loose Women.”

Meghan is from Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, also lives there.

