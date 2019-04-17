Madonna Kicks Off Her 'Madame X' Era With 'Medellín,' Featuring Maluma

Madonna began the rollout for her hotly anticipated 14th album, “Madame X,” on Wednesday by dropping a new single, “Medellín.”

The summery, Latin-influenced track reunites Madonna with French songwriter and producer Mirwais, one of her principal collaborators on the 2000 album “Music” and 2005′s “Confessions on a Dancefloor.” The new song also features a guest appearance by Colombian star Maluma, who was introduced to the Queen of Pop at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last August.

The song, Madonna’s first since 2015′s “Bitch I’m Madonna,” finds the pop superstar in an unusually wistful mode as she waxes poetic about visiting the Colombian city.

“I went back to my 17th year, allowed myself to be naive, to be someone I’ve never been,” she sings. “Sipping my pain just like champagne, I found myself dancing in the rain with you. I felt so naked and alive. For once, I didn’t have to hide myself.”

The sexy, throwback vibe of “Medellín” should bode well for the rest of “Madame X,” due out in June. In a 2018 interview with Vogue Italia, Madonna hinted that the new album would boast a global pop sound, and said she was particularly intrigued by the music scene in Lisbon, Portugal, where she lived throughout the creative process.

“I’ve just met lots of really amazing musicians, and I’ve ended up working with a lot of these musicians on my new record, so Lisbon has influenced my music and my work,” she told the magazine.

In a March interview with Forbes, Maluma gushed about his time in the studio with Madonna, calling it a “huge step for my culture, for Latin culture.”

“We talked about a bunch of great things about her career, about my career,” he said. “Madonna and I are cooking there together, making some beautiful songs. I’m very excited.”