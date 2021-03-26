Madonna Accused Of Photoshopping Her Head Onto Fan's Body For Album Promo

Madonna may be a body snatcher.

TikTok user Amelia Goldie says the pop icon edited a photo of her face onto Goldie’s torso for a 2015 Instagram picture promoting Madonna’s “Rebel Heart” album.

Goldie surfaced her claim in TikTok posts this month, contrasting her original photo and Madonna’s version, with the same Joy Division T-shirt and skirt that Goldie wore.

“WHEN MADONNA POSTS A PHOTO OF HERSELF TO IG TO PROMOTE HER ALBUM BUT IT’S ACTUALLY YOUR BODY (I’m not joking),” Goldie wrote.

Goldie shared confirmation from another TikTok user that Madge still had the photo up on her Insta.

And here it is:

The accusation stirred some outrage among fans that the Material Girl may have used someone else’s material without permission.

Goldie, 28, who calls her herself a Madonna fan, told BuzzFeed on Thursday that she would like some acknowledgment.

“I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response,” Goldie said.

Asked by BuzzFeed how she would react if she heard back, Goldie replied: “I [would] definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!”

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Madonna’s camp.