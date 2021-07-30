Madonna Slams DaBaby For Hateful Remarks: I 'Pray For Your Ignorance'

Madonna slammed DaBaby’s “hateful remarks” to the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS in a long Instagram post addressed to the rapper on Thursday.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, ignited instant backlash after he made homophobic, sexist and derogatory remarks at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend.

He also spread misinformation about HIV and AIDS, telling the crowd in video captured by TMZ to hold up their phones “if you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or other STDs that’ll make you die in two to three weeks.”

The “Like a Prayer” singer condemned the rapper for spreading false information and encouraged DaBaby to “know your facts.”

Sean Gallup via Getty Images Madonna arrives at the "I Am Because We Are" premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2008.

“After decades of hard won scientific research — there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids,” she wrote. “These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd.”

“I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God,” Madonna added, before denouncing the rapper’s sexist remarks against women “who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.”

“People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs,” she wrote. “AMEN.”

Madonna is latest to criticize DaBaby for his remarks, joining fellow performers Elton John, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa in doing the same.

Men’s fashion company BoohooMAN also announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after previously collaborating on a capsule collection together this year.

“BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no long be working with DaBaby,” the brand said in a statement shared on its social media Wednesday. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the Boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBT+ community, and do not tolerate hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

DaBaby issued an apology on Tuesday, after previously doubling down on his comments and calling them a “call to action” because he’s “a live performer.”

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” the rapper said. “So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”