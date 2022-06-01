Madonna, who also rocked an Adidas ensemble for the outing, shared images of their “family fight night,” headlined by Gervonta Davis’ knockout of Rolando Romero in a lightweight championship bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.

Banda’s look appeared to promote a “re-envisioned” collaboration between Adidas and Gucci, with the latter calling Madonna and son’s pairing a “past-meets-present moment.”

Here is that past, with Madonna (accompanied by Rosie O’Donnell), rocking her original Adidas number about 29 years ago: