Madonna Sued For 'Subjecting' Fans 'To Pornography'

Madonna is facing yet another lawsuit concerning her recent “Celebration” tour.

The pop icon, whose boundary-pushing output throughout her career made her a star, was accused Wednesday in a complaint obtained by Entertainment Weekly of subjecting fans to “pornography without warning” at her March 7 show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Justen Lipeles, who filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is reportedly accusing both Madonna and her concert organizers of false advertising and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other charges.

Lipeles claims he was unaware there would be “topless women on stage simulating sex acts” at the concert, and alleged Madonna had the air conditioning turned off throughout the venue, creating temperatures that made him physically ill.

“Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,” argued the suit, which was first reported by entertainment site The Blast.

HuffPost has reached out to Madonna’s representatives for comment.

The singer had was sued in December for “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” by two fans who attended her December concert in New York, who claimed the show kicked off two hours behind schedule.

Madonna’s team reportedly blamed technical issues for that delay, but Lipeles accused her of the same tardiness in Wednesday’s complaint.

Madonna at the final show of her "Celebration Tour" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4. Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

Her legal team tried to dismiss the January case and said they’d “vigorously” defend her.

In their motion to dismiss, obtained by EW, the pop star’s lawyers wrote that “no reasonable concertgoer — and certainly no Madonna fan — would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time.”