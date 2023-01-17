What's Hot

Seth Meyers Taunts Kevin McCarthy With Old Clip That's Very Awkward Now

Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

Second Colorado Library Closes Due To Meth Contamination

Fox News Contributor Says Network Has 'Strong Desire' To Move On From Trump

Jimmy Fallon Imagines George Santos’ Latest Lie And TBH He Could Have Said It

China Records Unexpected First Fall In Population In Decades

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 1 Massive Flaw In Trump's Latest Defense

New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

'Wow!': Stephen Colbert Spots Awkward Joe Biden Brain Fart At MLK Day Event

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Former NFL Player Arrested In Mississippi On Kidnap Charge

LeBron James Can’t Believe Rookie’s On-Court Dig About His Age

EntertainmentEuropeMadonnaNorth America

Madonna Unveils 2023 North America And European Tour Dates

The 35-city tour will officially kick off on July 15.
AP
Madonna performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Madonna performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Michael Campanella via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna will “Take a Bow” with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a “Celebration” of the pop icon’s hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Some of Madonna’s Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community