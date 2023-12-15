Madonna’s tardiness on the opening night of the U.S. leg of her Celebration Tour has ruffled some fans’ feathers.
On Wednesday, the legendary singer reportedly kicked off her performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn hours late, TMZ reported. After the “4 Minutes” crooner took…well, way longer than four minutes to get ready, concertgoers were left fuming.
Madonna, 65, eventually hit the stage around 11:00 p.m. ― almost three hours after her scheduled start time ― but not before her fans took to social media to slam the entertainer over the delayed start.
Other fans defended the queen of pop for running behind schedule.
As to why the superstar was so late, an insider told Page Six on Thursday that her tardiness was due to tech issues during her sound check that caused the slow start.
Reps for Madonna didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Thankfully for the “Hung Up” songwriter, she wasn’t held to the same punctual standards she reportedly forced on her backup dancers years ago.
Back in October, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was hired at age 23 as a backup dancer for one of the star’s tours, revealed that Madonna used to charge a pretty penny each time a dancer was late.
“Back in the day she was very strict,” Inaba recalled of the singer on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “She gave us this one rule — which I’m so grateful she did. It was, for every minute you’re late, you have to pay her $100 out of your paycheck.”