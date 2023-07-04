Rosie O'Donnell Shares Updates On Madonna Following Singer's Hospitalization

Rosie O’Donnell has shared a few short updates for Madonna fans desperate to know about the singer’s health.

The actor posted a throwback photo on Monday of herself and Madonna in a scene from “A League Of Their Own,” the 1992 comedy that sparked their three-decade friendship.

In the comments, fans asked to know how the “Material Girl” singer was faring. The pop icon’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced last week that she had been found unresponsive on June 24, leading to a several-day stay in an intensive care unit.

The 64-year-old had developed a “serious bacterial infection” but was expected to make a full recovery, Oseary said.

Responding to a concerned commenter, O’Donnell wrote, “She’s good,” alongside a heart emoji.

“She is recovering at home. She is very strong in general,” she wrote in another comment.

Actor Debi Mazar, another friend, also shared a brief update about the singer last week.

“To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!” Mazar wrote on Instagram.

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour of North America and Europe ― which was scheduled to begin in mid-July ― has been postponed.