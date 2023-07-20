This Cheap Vitamin C Serum May Be The Internet's Best-Kept Secret

“I’m a month into adding Glow Maker to my routine and I’m loving it! I’m using it in between cleansing and an azelaic acid serum (that I was already using) and I’ve seen an obvious difference in accelerating the fading of dark spots and overall improved skin tone. It absorbs quickly and the bottle is lasting longer than I thought it would which makes it totally worth the price. This is my second Maelove product in my routine - I’m a fan!” — J.V.

“I was buying SkinCeuticals before and this matches up and way more affordable! Product is great. I love how the company gives you a heads up to only buy what you need to ensure quality.” — Nichole M.

“Changed my skin! I love this product! I have tried so many vitamin C products that did nothing for my skin. This one is different. My skin looks so much better in just a month of using Maelove Glow Maker. I will keep buying it! Highly recommend.” — Ashleigh W.

“I have discoid lupus and struggled to find a product that helps with the scars and discoloration on my face. This product has worked miracles. My face is clearing up and looking much better. I’m excited about this find!” — Karen S.

“I would compare The Glow Maker to “that” product which is 3x’s the cost. - I will definitely re-purchase!” — Ellen B.

“I’m beyond impressed with Maelove’s Vitamin C. I’ve tried many different brands and this one is my favorite. Top notch ingredients and consistency/texture of this product make it amazing. Not only that, their customer service is out of this world!” — Morgan F.

“Really great serum, effective yet gentle on dry, mature skin. I’ve tried various vitamin c serum and will stick with Maelove brand. No complaints.” — Tracey W.

“I have tried a ton of different Vitamin C serums and this one is one of the best. Great results, isn’t harsh on my skin, and definitely has a brightening effect! Also a great price point.” — Jordan B.