This Cheap Vitamin C Serum May Be The Internet's Best-Kept Secret

It’s a long-held myth that skin care products have to be astronomically expensive to be effective, and I say this as someone who adores fabulous luxury beauty items. Indulging in a sumptuous and expensive cream, serum or device can be a wonderful investment for the skin, but only as long as it’s as potent as it is pricey. There are also quite a lot of highly effective and beloved skin care must-haves in the mid-range price point. Take, for example, the Maelove Glow Maker serum.
This reasonably-priced vitamin C serum is wildly popular among hardcore beauty devotees but remains fairly under the radar in the world at large. Not only does it feature a high percentage of our favorite antioxidants like Vitamin C and E, but the formula is stabilized with ferulic acid, which increases their effectiveness while also offering strong enhanced protection against sun damage and discoloration.
Many luxury beauty brands like SkinCeuticals and IS Clinical feature similar formulations at significantly higher price points. According to reviewers, the Maelove Glow Maker Serum is comparable in terms of effectiveness, but it won’t break the bank. They also noted that this serum doesn’t have the funky smell that often accompanies other vitamin C serums, which is excellent for those with sensitive noses.
Long considered a skin care powerhouse, vitamin C is a holy grail ingredient that is great for aging skin, sun-damaged complexions and those with textural issues. It can protect against oxidative damage while evening out skin tone, reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation and improving skin texture. As if that weren’t enough, the serum also harnesses the power of hyaluronic acid and botanicals to lock in hydration and keep skin feeling supple and silky soft — creating the perfect base for makeup and other skin care products.
It’s a wonderful option for both vitamin C veterans and skin care newbies. The formula is gentle enough for most sensitive skin while still delivering visible results. A vitamin C serum is a great jumping-off point for the rest of your skin care routine; it’s a tried-and-true ingredient that has been well-studied and shown to be efficacious and gentle on nearly all skin types. If you’ve been curious, let Maelove help you jump on the bandwagon. And if you’re still not convinced, check out these rave reviews from the Maelove site before snagging one of your own.
Promising reviews:
“I’m a month into adding Glow Maker to my routine and I’m loving it! I’m using it in between cleansing and an azelaic acid serum (that I was already using) and I’ve seen an obvious difference in accelerating the fading of dark spots and overall improved skin tone. It absorbs quickly and the bottle is lasting longer than I thought it would which makes it totally worth the price. This is my second Maelove product in my routine - I’m a fan!” — J.V.
“I was buying SkinCeuticals before and this matches up and way more affordable! Product is great. I love how the company gives you a heads up to only buy what you need to ensure quality.” — Nichole M.
“Changed my skin! I love this product! I have tried so many vitamin C products that did nothing for my skin. This one is different. My skin looks so much better in just a month of using Maelove Glow Maker. I will keep buying it! Highly recommend.” — Ashleigh W.
“I have discoid lupus and struggled to find a product that helps with the scars and discoloration on my face. This product has worked miracles. My face is clearing up and looking much better. I’m excited about this find!” — Karen S.
“I would compare The Glow Maker to “that” product which is 3x’s the cost. - I will definitely re-purchase!” — Ellen B.
“I’m beyond impressed with Maelove’s Vitamin C. I’ve tried many different brands and this one is my favorite. Top notch ingredients and consistency/texture of this product make it amazing. Not only that, their customer service is out of this world!” — Morgan F.
“Really great serum, effective yet gentle on dry, mature skin. I’ve tried various vitamin c serum and will stick with Maelove brand. No complaints.” — Tracey W.
“I have tried a ton of different Vitamin C serums and this one is one of the best. Great results, isn’t harsh on my skin, and definitely has a brightening effect! Also a great price point.” — Jordan B.