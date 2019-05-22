Maelyn Jarmon won Season 16 of “The Voice” on Tuesday, also making a winner of her rookie coach, John Legend.

This season was Legend’s first as a mentor on NBC’s singing competition, and he and Jarmon overcame the odds to emerge victorious. The three other singers in the finale were coached by the show’s most successful panelist, Blake Shelton ― second-place finisher Gyth Rigdon, third-place Dexter Roberts and fourth-place Andrew Sevener.

Legend, who exchanged playful jabs with Shelton all season, may have gotten in the last word.

“He’s a very arrogant bastard,” the 40-year-old R&B star joked, per “Entertainment Tonight.” “But I had this feeling that he was gonna be the one kissing someone’s ass after the show, and I was right once again.”

Jarmon, a 26-year-old from Frisco, Texas, who now lives in New York, had other obstacles to overcome. A childhood procedure to treat recurring ear infections left her deaf in one ear and with 80% capacity in the other, according to her bio.

“This journey with John has been incredible, it’s been a dream,” Jarmon said, per USA Today. “This has gone above and beyond my expectations. … I owe it to everyone who voted and streamed my songs.”

In a highlight of the finale, Jarmon performed “Angel” with Sarah McLachlan.

Watch it here: