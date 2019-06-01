California Gallery Moving 'MAGA Hate' Exhibit To More Secure Site Following Threats

A California gallery that will feature red MAGA hats reconstructed as hate symbols is moving its upcoming exhibit following threats, the gallery owner told Huffpost.

The gallery, Jen Tough, will feature works in August by Maryland-based artist Kate Kretz, who has redesigned Make America Great Again hats into provocative symbols including a red KKK hood and an armband marked with a swatiska.

@censored My FB account has been disabled for posting my new MAGA hat work, critical of the president and his followers. https://t.co/MHFPbzbMlu pic.twitter.com/7zRrTZRKb9 — Kate Kretz (@kkretz4art) May 14, 2019

Works in her “Hate Hat Collection” are intended to both “call out wearers who claim the hats to be innocuous, and to sound the alarm that history is repeating itself,” Kretz said in a recent statement on Medium.

News of the upcoming exhibit in local media was followed with several threatening posted comments and a phone cal to the galleryl, Tough told Huffpost.

“There were comments threatening to destroy the artwork, but also more ominous comment,” she said. The gallery, in the northern San Francisco Bay area, is in an “isolated location with more than one entrance; it’s not very secure,” she said. “We’re also an all-female gallery, so that’s a concern.”

She said the exhibit will be now be presented in a “more secure” pop-up viewing room in San Francisco. “I feel like I don’t have any other choice,” she said. “We can’t have someone getting hurt, or the art ruined.”

She plans to reveal the exact location closer to the exhibit opening to avoid providing any planning time for those angered by Kretz’s art.

My FB account's back, but my IG account is not. See ongoing MAGA hat work on my website, here & on FB. I'll have a solo exhibition @ Jen Tough Gallery in SF in early Aug 2019. Due to security concerns, the exact dates & location of the show will be announced a week or two prior. pic.twitter.com/cuyNF1p4AX — Kate Kretz (@kkretz4art) June 1, 2019

Tough said she has never before experienced threats concerning any other artwork at her gallery.

“Art is more important now than ever before,” she told Huffpost. “Kate’s message is important. It has to be shown. MAGA is a symbol of hate to many people — minorities, the LGBTQ community, women.”

Facebook finally unfroze Kretz’s page — but she is now blocked on Instagram.

Kretz’s artwork — including her “MAGA Hat Collection” — can be seen on her website here.