31 Things That'll Basically Make Your Home Look Like It's Straight Out Of A Magazine

Have you ever opened a home decor magazine and wished you were looking at pictures of your own home? While the spreads in those magazines may seem aspirational and out of reach for you, that’s actually not the case.
You can make a few small changes to your home and make it worthy of one of those spreads. From wow-worthy headboards, interesting vases, and even beautiful peel-and-stick wallpaper, we’ve rounded up the best home decor pieces that will make it look like your home belongs in a magazine. Just don’t be surprised when a photographer knocks on your door.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A massive headboard fan
Urban Outfitters
2
A disco ball
Amazon
3
A metal wall mirror
Amazon
4
A gray and black crocodile peel-and-stick wallpaper
Amazon
5
A botanical shower curtain
Urban Outfitters
6
A tree bookshelf
Amazon
7
A chair hammock
Wayfair
8
A peel-and-stick wallpaper
Amazon
9
A vertical shoe tower
Amazon
10
A geometric print
Memphis Pat / Etsy
11
A pair of metal planters
Amazon
12
A pair of outlet lights
Amazon
13
A faux cowhide rug
Amazon
14
A reading nook bookcase
Amazon
15
A pair of ceramic vases
Amazon
16
A tobacco and patchouli candle
Amazon
17
An optical illusion print
Andy Blank
18
A wire basket
Amazon
19
A lattice tassel rug
Rugs USA
20
An iridescent headboard
Urban Outfitters
21
A colorful distressed rug
Amazon
22
A psychedelic removable wallpaper
Amazon
23
A mint stool
Amazon
24
A velvet daybed cushion
Urban Outfitters
25
A woven basket
Amazon
26
A neon light
Amazon
27
A Samsung Frame
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
28
A surprisingly affordable canopy bed frame
Amazon
29
A rainy day pillow
The Trini Gee / Etsy
30
A chic area rug
Boutique Rugs
31
And a handmade Bali wood lamp
Sorano 7 / Etsy
