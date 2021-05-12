HuffPost Finds

31 Things That'll Basically Make Your Home Look Like It's Straight Out Of A Magazine

Sure, all your friends are gonna be jealous of your incredible place. But you don't have to ~dwell~ on that.
By Mallory Mower and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Have you ever opened a home decor magazine and wished you were looking at pictures of your own home? While the spreads in those magazines may seem aspirational and out of reach for you, that’s actually not the case.

You can make a few small changes to your home and make it worthy of one of those spreads. From wow-worthy headboards, interesting vases, and even beautiful peel-and-stick wallpaper, we’ve rounded up the best home decor pieces that will make it look like your home belongs in a magazine. Just don’t be surprised when a photographer knocks on your door.

1
A massive headboard fan
Urban Outfitters
You're gonna fall in love with this because it's gonna be a piece of cake to move around and make your home look breathtaking no matter where it finally ends up.

Promising review: "I’m so glad I purchased this! The quality is great and it sits perfectly above my queen-sized bed. It’s a perfect neutral statement piece." — sprks88

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99.
2
A disco ball
Amazon
You're a grown adult, so yes, you can add a disco ball to your home. It will bounce light all around the room when you're deep into "Folklore" and need a "Mirrorball" IRL.

Promising review: "I love this disco ball! It's perfect for what I wanted. I put this in a sunny window and now every afternoon it looks and feels like magic in my living room. I'm ordering another for my patio." — Norma Jean

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
3
A metal wall mirror
Amazon
This piece has an embroidery hoop-turned-mirror vibe that's ~sew~ cool you're gonna want it hanging around your place forever!

Promising review: "I purchased two of these mirrors for a recent master bathroom remodel. They are perfect! The color of the metal is really pretty, and they have the right amount of a rustic look. They were easy to hang and fit really nicely over each sink of the double sink vanity. The price was great as I had seen others that looked similar but were more expensive." — Darcy Deloach

Get it from Amazon for $73.16+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
4
A gray and black crocodile peel-and-stick wallpaper
Amazon
Yes, you can put this up on a wall, but you could also use it cover an old piece of furniture to give it some texture and depth. This is no croc — this material is made for sprucing up your rental's plain white walls.

Animal print not your passion? You can also grab a solid black version if that's your taste.

Promising review: "This wallpaper has all the looks of expensive, sexy wallpaper without the high price. I used it to cover a simple dresser which I also purchased through Amazon. The wallpaper is strong and has a great texture to it. I would recommend this wallpaper to anyone. This is not a true deep black if you're looking for that. It definitely have a lot of gray tones in it." — Jake Strickland

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5
A botanical shower curtain
Urban Outfitters
Turn your blah bathroom into a tropical paradise every time your shower gets the humidity going with this fun curtain.

Promising review: "I bought this for my apartment, and it really makes my bathroom pop. I enjoy the vibrant colors and the quality of the curtain itself." — Urban Outfitters Customer

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $39.
6
A tree bookshelf
Amazon
This eye-catching take on traditional shelves will really spruce up your reading nook.

Promising review: "I love this bookshelf! It’s a work of art! I have not yet fastened it to the wall as I hate to put more holes in the wall but may have to once I fill it up with more books. This is the cutest." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in three colors).
7
A chair hammock
Wayfair
Not only will this add a boho-chic vibe to the room, buit will be the perfect place to relax and finish that book everyone was talking about last year.

Promising review: "My girls thought these were the coolest chairs ever. We purchased the chairs for them, but they hold me and my husband just as comfortably. They're perfect for everybody. I highly recommend them!" —Lacey

Get it from Wayfair for $53.99.
8
A peel-and-stick wallpaper
Amazon
This wallpaper is such an easy way to brighten up your home with a marvelous, Mediterranean tile touch.

Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give six stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" — Lizzy

Get it from Amazon on sale for $25.30+ (available in three colors).
9
A vertical shoe tower
Amazon
Put this in your entryway, and it will look organized and elevated. Not to mention, you won't trip over a pile of shoes every time you come home.

Promising review: "My hubby looked all over for a tall and narrow shoe stand. This one was perfect. He tucked it in between a dresser and a wall and it fit perfectly. This is very sturdy, well balanced, and looks nice. I would definitely buy it again if I needed one." — KH

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two colors and sizes).
10
A geometric print
Memphis Pat / Etsy
This print is perfect for bold souls who aren't afraid of eccentric, clashing patterns.

BTW — Memphis Pat is a small business owned by, you guessed it, Pat! The shop is filled with bright and fun pieces of wall art and it's based in Barcelona, Spain.

Promising review: "The seller kept lines of communication open and I got my print ages before I thought I would. I am very happy." —Cassie Kiklis

Get it from Memphis Pat on Etsy for $21.44+ (available in eight sizes).
11
A pair of metal planters
Amazon
You'll get so many compliments on these you'll love having them around your place.

Promising review: "These are the perfect addition to your mid-century modern, boho, farmhouse, or whatever style you're rocking indoor jungle! I love the versatility of hanging them alone or connecting two or more together! They fit a standard 6” grower pot inside which allows you to remove the plant for easy watering. I highly recommend these!!!!" — Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available as a single or pair).
12
A pair of outlet lights
Amazon
Designed with a light on the bottom, these will ensure you can see even in the middle of the night, without bulky night lights taking up any space.

Promising review: "I don't like night lights because they take up the wall outlet, so this was the perfect solution. I put it in the guest bath and at night with the bathroom door open this provides just enough light to guide a person to the bathroom without blinding them. I ended up putting two on my hallway switches as well. What a great product." — LMK

Get it from Amazon for $17.96.
13
A faux cowhide rug
Amazon
This rug is so darn good lookin', all your friends are gonna wanna mooove into your place.

Promising review: "This rug is top-notch. Our new puppy had an accident on it and I was petrified it was ruined. I threw it in the washer on gentle with a mild detergent and then hug it up overnight to dry. It’s like new but even softer!!! I LOOOVE this rug!!! I would buy it again and again!!!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
14
A reading nook bookcase
Amazon
Save some floor space and give your kiddo's room a totally personalized touch at the same time when you put this in their room.

Promising review: "This took about an hour and 15 minutes to assemble, which is great considering I’m really not a handy person. The lower cubicles are quite short, which did impose a limit on which books we could put in, but the upper two are taller so it all worked out. It's quite sturdy and my kids are really excited to sit on it and read!" — CBIsrael

Get it from Amazon for $135.59+ (available in six colors).
15
A pair of ceramic vases
Amazon
These eye-catching vases are sure to look good botanic-all over your apartment.

Promising review: "We love these. They go so well with our modern/boho/Scandinavian home aesthetic. The texture is not smooth but like a chalkboard. I was surprised by that but it doesn't affect how much I love these vases." — Andy Washington

Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).
16
A tobacco and patchouli candle
Amazon
Made in an amber apothecary jar, this candle is waaay too pretty to be this price — snag this steal of a deal and give your bookshelves something to brag about.

Promising review: "Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak – this candle is perfect. The subtle, yet alluring scent provides nice background fragrance for any room and burns very clean. I'm sensitive to candles with fake chemical smells or wax that burns dirty and these candles are my go-to because they never cause a problem. The glass jar gives a nice glow and the candle has a long life. A little more money than most on here but worth it for 'just right.'" — Sterling

Get it from Amazon for $19.07+ (available in eight scents).
17
An optical illusion print
Andy Blank
Prove to naysayers that minimalism can still be mind-boggling when you hang this print on your wall. Everyone will do a double-take when they walk by.

Get it from Andy Blank for $69 (available framed and unframed).
18
A wire basket
Amazon
Make your pantry look picture-perfect and know exactly where your cans of black beans are.

Promising review: "I love these baskets. They have lots of space and look great in my pantry." — Yesenia

Get it from Amazon for $17.66+ (available in two sizes).
19
A lattice tassel rug
Rugs USA
A minimalist's dream, this rug with a neutral color pallet will add some depth and dimension to your space without overpowering all your other decor.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug! It adds texture to a room and is super soft. As other reviews have said it does have more gray in person than in the photos but it's very beautiful and great quality." —Hannah

Get it from Rugs USA for $63.90+ (available in two colors, two shapes and six sizes).
20
An iridescent headboard
Urban Outfitters
This beautiful headboard will look positively dreamy in your bedroom. But if you don't want it over your bed, it can also be used as a full-length or vanity mirror.

Promising review: "This headboard is so unique! I wasn’t sure how vivid the colors would be in person, but when it showed up I was blown away. The quality is pretty great!" —Joshuasmiller614

Get it on sale from Urban Outfitters for $399.
21
A colorful distressed rug
Amazon
Made to be stain-resistant and non-shedding, this rug is perfect for realists who want a lovely rug designed for the slips, stains, and spills that happen when you let your family actually live in the living room.

Promising review: "I love it! I bought this to replace a smaller rug I had in the space. This has nice, vivid colors. I definitely needed the felt pad I ordered under it due to how thin it is, but so did my last rug. This is a lovely rug at a nice price, and I did some serious looking around before making this purchase." — Angelle

Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in 12 colors and numerous sizes/shapes).
22
A psychedelic removable wallpaper
Amazon
This will make a statement no matter where you stick it. Plus, since it's peel-and-stick, you can remove it, reposition it, and even wash it.

Promising review: "I love this stuff! The colors are accurate in the pictures. I used it to create an accent wall in my daughter’s room. I had never used it before but figured it couldn’t be too hard. I was right! I did the whole wall (10 feet tall by 30 inches wide) in about 25 minutes. It looks really good and is easy to adjust. I plan to use it to do more projects!" — Alexandra Snyder

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
23
A mint stool
Amazon
This will give your kid a ~lift~ while also raising your decor up a couple of notches because it won't clash with the rest of your home.

Promising review: "This is very cute and very easy to assemble. It arrived when expected and in new condition. It's the perfect height for my 2-year-old to reach the faucet. It's a little heavy for her to pick up but she can push it around just fine." — Liz

Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
24
A velvet daybed cushion
Urban Outfitters
Make your apartment look complete with this cushion, even if you refuse to carry actual furniture into your fifth-floor walkup.

Promising review: "This daybed cushion is very comfortable and the color is beautiful. I find it very comfortable. I must admit my daybed has become my favorite place to lay in my house." —CIF94

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $199 (available in five colors).
25
A woven basket
Amazon
Put this anywhere for some added depth (and a hiding place for all the things you quickly "clean" 30 seconds before your guests arrive).

Promising review: "I finally found a decorative basket for my blankets so I can keep them in the living room no need to hide them anymore. It goes great with my home decor." —
Cheryl Cuevas

Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
26
A neon light
Amazon
Powered by USB, you can hang this on the wall in any room to add some life and color. Once you put this up, it will be a-round for a very long time.

Promising review: "This has beautiful rainbow colors! The product photos do not do it justice. I hung it in my front window and neighbors have commented on how cheerful it is." — Uncle Woody

Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
27
A Samsung Frame
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
If the idea of putting up a big, blank screen on your wall frustrates you, this may be the splurge for you. With this, you'll get a beautiful art frame that also just so happens to turn into a luxury television when you need it.

Promising review: "This is a brilliant TV! It looks great in art mode. If your primary goal is to have the TV look less like a TV, I think you’ll be pleased with this one. There are some reviews that point out some downsides (like a small amount of local storage), but I’ve had no problems. The pictures make the screen look brighter than it is but with the right pictures, it looks matte and brilliant in art mode; like a framed print." — N B

Get it from Amazon for $597.99+ (available in six sizes and six frame styles).
28
A surprisingly affordable canopy bed frame
Amazon
This will instantly enhance your bedroom beyond recognition. Wait. Did your room just turn into a high-end Airbnb? Maybe.

Promising review: "I love this bed!!! It came well packaged, with no damage to the box or bed frame. And all the parts are LABELED! The instructions are easy to read. All screw holes drilled and aligned. Seems to be pretty sturdy. I'm very pleased with this purchase." — Karen Rivera

Get it from Novogratz on Amazon for $179+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
29
A rainy day pillow
The Trini Gee / Etsy
Give your lonely sofa a conversation-starting centerpiece. Rainy day or not, you'll love to see this sitting there.

BTW — This Black- and woman-owned small business is based in Houston, Texas. The shop has some amazing decorative pillows!

Get it from The Trini Gee on Etsy for $36.90+ (available in four sizes).
30
A chic area rug
Boutique Rugs
Add this to the floor in your living room or even your bedroom to add some warmth and comfort to the room. Your feet will thank you later when you get up from the couch and don't have to touch your cold hardwood floor.

Promising review: "This is softer than I anticipated and I'm really enjoying the tassels. It's good quality." — Michael J.

Get it from Boutique Rugs for $29.85+ (available in six sizes).
31
And a handmade Bali wood lamp
Sorano 7 / Etsy
This statement piece is gonna make your entire place look 100% fancier. You can bet big money on it.

BTW — this shop is owned by designer Lauren Berkman and based in Dallas, Texas.

Get it from Sorano 7 on Etsy for $95 (available in two colors).
