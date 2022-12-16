What's Hot

Politics
Donald TrumpMaggie Haberman

NYT’s Maggie Haberman Flags ‘Telling’ Sign About Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

The former president's fundraising is something "everybody needs to be keeping an eye on,” said the White House correspondent.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, on Thursday highlighted what to watch out for in Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign that may show it’s not going to plan.

The former president announced his third run for the White House in a row last month. But he’s so far remained relatively low-key with no rallies, although he has reportedly polled supporters on where the first one should be held.

On “CNN This Morning,” Haberman said Trump’s rallies — or the current lack of them — could be telling.

“Rallies are expensive,” she said. “I don’t know how much money he is raising, that’s something I think that everybody needs to be keeping an eye on.”

“The rallies cost a lot of money,” Haberman continued. “If you start seeing Donald Trump doing events that are not a rally, that is telling about the state of his campaign in a different way, so we’ll see what happens.”

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

